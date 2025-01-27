Order Project Manager
2025-01-27
The opportunity
Do you want to contribute to the industrial history of Sweden and feel that your work and competence is making a difference? Do you also want to be part of creating a sustainable future for our planet and at the same time develop yourself, both as a person and in your career? In addition to all of this, do you want to be part of a unit that highly values a good team spirit and that we should feel good at work? Then you should apply for this position at Breakers in Ludvika.
"I believe that one of the main keys for reaching our goals is to have a strong team that believes in that we are better together" Hanna Bayard
HV Breakers (High Voltage Breakers) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika. The unit has worldwide responsibility for the development, production and sale of high voltage breakers for both AC and DC power systems.
We are currently looking for an Order Project Manager to strengthen our team and join us in this exiting journey that we have ahead of us. In this role you will be main point of contact for our customers during the execution and delivery of their orders. You will have the overall responsibility to follow-up your orders and coordinate with relevant resources to ensure that we deliver according to our contractual obligations. Customer is your main focus and you will always work for increasing customer satisfaction.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
Follow-up orders to ensure delivery according to contract
Main point of contact for customer during execution of orders
Internal coordination for example with planning, design and production.
Handling project documentation and necessary updates in ERP system.
Arrange customer visits and host witnessing of routine tests.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
We highly value your personality and see that you are structured, able to think critically and willing to learn
You are a natural problem solver, who enjoys meeting new challenges
You have great social skills, and you contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere
High school education or other experiences. University studies is a merit.
Education and or experience within Order Handling/Project Management is a merit.
Knowledge in contracts, delivery and payment terms is a merit
Good skills in using Microsoft Office
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, both written and spoken. Other languages will be a merit.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Hanna Bayard, hanna.bayard@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
