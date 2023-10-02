Oracle Forms Developer
Provide development, support and maintenance applications using Oracle SQL, PL/SQL and Oracle Forms
• Conduct Code design and development for projects using Oracle SQL, PL/SQL and Oracle Forms
• Develop PL/SQL database objects, SQL scripts, interfaces, Oracle Forms and Report Builder,
• Hands on development of quality
• Support functions include problem investigation, development, testing and deployment to live
What we believe you have
• Expert with PL/SQL Forms and Reports
• Experience developing web services
• Experience in integration updates, going from one to one to publishing information
• Experience with application maintenance and preferably production systems
We believe that you are used to working both independently and in a team. You are meticulous, quality-conscious, and service-oriented. As we work in an international environment, it is important that you are fluent in spoken and written English or Swedish.
