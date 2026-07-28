Optimization Data Scientist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work with production-grade optimization models in a data-rich environment where analytics directly supports business decisions. The role combines discrete optimization, machine learning, data engineering, and stakeholder dialogue, giving you the chance to improve how complex decisions are modeled, deployed, and followed up in practice.
You will help develop, maintain, and scale an existing optimization solution while strengthening the surrounding data and MLOps setup. This means working across the full flow: from data wrangling and model improvement to cloud deployment, monitoring, and clear communication of results. You will collaborate closely with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and Product Managers in an Agile setup. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy turning advanced analytics into reliable solutions used in production.
Job DescriptionYou will maintain and improve the existing optimization model by identifying weaknesses and implementing concrete enhancements.
You will present model outputs and analytical findings to stakeholders, and translate business needs into technical solutions.
You will monitor and maintain the deployed AI product on GCP to ensure robustness, efficiency, and stability in production.
You will improve data preparation and wrangling pipelines, and integrate additional data sources to strengthen model inputs.
You will collaborate with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and Product Managers to improve performance, reliability, and scalability.
You will apply MLOps practices for deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of machine learning models.
You will perform ad hoc analyses and create visualizations that support data-driven decision-making across teams.
RequirementsSolid knowledge of discrete optimization models, including Linear Programming, Integer Programming, and Mixed Integer Programming.
Proven experience developing and deploying machine learning models in the cloud, preferably on GCP, beyond notebook-based coding and execution.
Strong Python skills, with the ability to write clean, efficient, modular, and production-ready code that is easy to maintain and test.
Hands-on experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines.
Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.
Ability to work with diverse data sources and build robust data wrangling and aggregation pipelines.
Familiarity with DBT for data transformation.
Comfort working in Agile, cross-functional teams.
Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work in complex, ambiguous problem domains.
Nice to haveExperience with GCP BigQuery.
Experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines on Google Cloud Platform.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8139397-2120390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10014447