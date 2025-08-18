Operations Planner
Join Our Team as an Operations Planner!
Are you a structured and solution-oriented professional with experience in operational planning? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where efficiency, safety, and continuous improvement are key? Then this could be the perfect role for you!
Your Responsibilities:
Plan and oversee the operational workflow for Gate, Yard, and Vessel functions
Ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and company processes
Continuously improve and evaluate work methods and cost-efficiency
Manage access control and security for facilities and terminals
Provide clear communication and leadership to operational teams
What We're Looking For:
Higher education or equivalent experience
1-2 years of relevant industry experience
Strong IT skills and ability to analyse processes
Excellent communication in Swedish and English (spoken & written)
A collaborative, responsible, and flexible mindset
Why Join Us?
Work in an exciting, fast-paced environment
Be part of a team focused on continuous improvement
Contribute to a safe and efficient operation
Make an impact in a vital industry
How to Apply:
Send your CV to lorenzo.silvia@hutchisonportsstockholm.se
