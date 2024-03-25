Operations Coordinator
Senior Material (Europe) AB / Montörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla montörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-03-25
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB i Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job responsibilities
The Operations Coordinator is the link between Operations Director and the other function in Operations. The Operations Coordinator will also follow up all action plans ordered by the Operations Director.
Collect and analysis all the data from production. Create the daily/weekly/monthly/yearly operations report which contains the real production status.
Master data in ERP system, find out the error input and correct it. Find the way to balance the real situation and the data in the system. Maintain the data in ERP system, make sure the system is in the correct way.
Maintain and update the operations documents regularly. Control all the paper work in the production site. Hold the training to all the operators about the paper work and the ERP operations.
Follow up all action plans ordered by Operations Director and give feedback to Operations Director.
Job competence requirements
Completed upper secondary education.
Good skills in office software.
Good mathematical skills.
Good people person skills. Smooth communication is a key to success. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Senior Material (Europe) AB
(org.nr 559266-0723), https://www.seniormaterial.com/ Arbetsplats
Senior Material Jobbnummer
8565887