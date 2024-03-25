Operations Coordinator

Senior Material (Europe) AB / Montörsjobb / Eskilstuna
2024-03-25


Visa alla montörsjobb i Eskilstuna, Kungsör, Västerås, Strängnäs, Hallstahammar eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB i Eskilstuna, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Job responsibilities

The Operations Coordinator is the link between Operations Director and the other function in Operations. The Operations Coordinator will also follow up all action plans ordered by the Operations Director.

Collect and analysis all the data from production. Create the daily/weekly/monthly/yearly operations report which contains the real production status.

Master data in ERP system, find out the error input and correct it. Find the way to balance the real situation and the data in the system. Maintain the data in ERP system, make sure the system is in the correct way.

Maintain and update the operations documents regularly. Control all the paper work in the production site. Hold the training to all the operators about the paper work and the ERP operations.

Follow up all action plans ordered by Operations Director and give feedback to Operations Director.

Job competence requirements

Completed upper secondary education.

Good skills in office software.

Good mathematical skills.

Good people person skills. Smooth communication is a key to success.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Senior Material (Europe) AB (org.nr 559266-0723), https://www.seniormaterial.com/

Arbetsplats
Senior Material

Jobbnummer
8565887

Prenumerera på jobb från Senior Material (Europe) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB: