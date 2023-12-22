Operational Sales Manager
WHO WE ARE
About Increv
IncRev specializes in providing custom off-page SEO and link-building services across three key areas: Outreach & Link Building, Data-Driven PR, and Market Analysis. Our mission is to empower our clients and partners to expand their businesses and achieve incredible revenue growth.
As a rapidly growing scale-up, IncRev has experienced expansion with sustained profitability over the last three years. We have proven our ability to succeed in the global market by serving customers, publishers and media houses in 37 countries. We have high ambitions to continuous growth, alongside our clients, offering you an unparalleled opportunity to progress with us and experience the most thrilling chapter of your career.
At IncRev, we welcome diverse perspectives and look for people who 'live outside the box' and aren't afraid to question the usual ways of doing things.
About the team
As an Operational Sales Manager at IncRev, you will drive the company's future growth by leading and coaching a high-performing sales team. You will play a key role in building our sales pipeline to achieve ambitious targets by being involved in hands-on sales activities.
We are seeking a self-starter who has a proven track record of success in high-growth environments, who is comfortable solving problems with limited information. Ideal candidates should have management experience scaling a tech Sales team, as well as exceptional communication skills in both Swedish and English.
We want to take a data-driven, analytical approach to Sales, and are looking for someone who enjoys the building phase - who will actively participate in the development of sales processes and the creation of key tools to measure success.
IncRev is not a typical company, and this is not a typical sales function. If you're hungry, smart, a great team player, and have grit, we'd love to hear from you!
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Responsibilities
Team: Cultivate our high-performing sales team in Jönköping through mentoring, coaching, and tailored leadership. Keep and recruit top talents to build a robust sales force.
Sales Process: Refine the sales process together with the team, incorporating structured approaches and routine practices.
Strategic Implementation: Execute strategies to meet and exceed the company's sales objectives. Analyze sales outcomes and lead ongoing enhancement efforts.
Client and Partner Relations: Build and maintain strong relationships with current clients and partners to ensure long-term business success.
New Customer Acquisition: Proactively identify potential customers, publishers and media houses using different prospecting methods to expand our client and partner base.
Market Awareness: Stay abreast of digital PR and off-page SEO trends, as well as competitor activities, to offer well-informed recommendations to clients.
Hands-on Sales Activities: Be actively involved in hands-on sales activities, including a passion for closing deals and driving successful outcomes.
WHO YOU ARE
Minimum requirements
• Growth mindset and caring leadership style
• 5+ years of sales experience.
• 3+ years of people management experience.
• Experience in leading sales team and operations in an early stage, high-growth tech environment.
• Proven track record of high performance in roles focused on pipeline generation or deal closure.
• Ability to hire, train and coach a high-performance sales team.
• Ability to build relationships with strategic clients and partners.
• Demonstrated passion for scale-ups and new tech businesses.
• Ability to clearly communicate technical concepts and build strong relationships with clients and partners.
• Very good communication skills in both Swedish and English.
• Large network within relevant areas.
Preferred qualifications
• Prior experience at a growth stage company.
• Prior experience in off-page SEO.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!
At IncRev, we value individuals who bring passion and have grit. We welcome your application even if your experience doesn't precisely match the job description above. Maybe your personality and passion will stand out - and set you apart - especially if your previous career has given you some extraordinary skills.
