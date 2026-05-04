OpenStack Neutron Specialist
Cleura AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2026-05-04
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
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Cleura is one of the leading European provider of IT infrastructure services based on Open Source. Our company provides public, compliant, private and hybrid cloud solutions based on OpenStack. We are a fast growing company & European leaders in infrastructure as a service.We love having fun and working hard. We live to get that smile on our customers face when we solve a problem or simply provide something better than expected. That's in fact why we go to work the next day.
Cleura is part of Iver , meaning that we have more than 1300 colleagues to support us in reaching our goals of becoming the primary European IaaS alternative.
About the Role
We're hiring an Infrastructure Engineer (OpenStack Neutron Specialist) to be part of the team who own and evolve the OpenStack networking layer that underpins Cleura's cloud services. This role sits within the Infrastructure Engineering team, which is responsible for the design, implementation, operation, and continuous improvement of the infrastructure stack. You'll work closely with compute, storage, platform engineering, support, architecture, serving as a deep subject matter expert across Neutron and associated networking technologies including OVN, Open vSwitch, routing, metadata services, tenant isolation, and network automation.
This is a high-impact role at the heart of the Cleura cloud platform. You'll help ensure the availability, scalability, performance, and security of the networking layer, act as a 3rd/4th line escalation point for complex issues, and represent real-world operational needs in the upstream OpenStack community to help shape the future of Neutron and related projects.
Examples of responsibilities:
Design scalable, resilient, and secure OpenStack networking platforms with a strong focus on Neutron and OVN/OVS.
Own the architecture and day-to-day operation of virtual networking services, including L2/L3 networking, DHCP, metadata, floating IPs, NAT, security groups, and tenant segmentation.
Ensure that OpenStack networking platforms meet security, compliance, and operational standards.
Support upgrades, lifecycle management, and change execution across OpenStack networking services, with a strong focus on service continuity.
Troubleshoot complex control plane and data plane issues across OpenStack networking components and the underlying Linux networking stack.
Participate in on-call rotations and incident response for critical infrastructure services.
Drive continuous improvements in network automation, provisioning, validation, monitoring, and recovery using infrastructure-as-code and configuration management tools.
About the team
We love Open source! We primarily use Open-source technologies and enjoy contributing back when we can.
We work in an agile way, when it's relevant.
We are disciplined when it comes to testing changes.
We have fun at work.
We spend time to train new people who join the team and adjust how we work together via retrospectives.10% of our working hours are dedicated to Education. You get to sit in the school bench or even hold the teacher stick yourself.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with several years of experience in similar roles, with solid experience working in large-scale OpenStack environments and strong specialist expertise in Neutron, including ML2, OVN, Open vSwitch, routing, DHCP, metadata, provider networks, tenant networks, VLAN/VXLAN/Geneve, and security groups. You are self-driven, confident in your expertise, and have a strong desire to contribute to the success of both the team and our customers.
We also believe that you have the ability to collaborate cross-functionally with infrastructure, support, and architecture teams to solve complex technical problems. Experience contributing to, or working closely with, open-source communities is highly desirable-particularly within OpenStack, Neutron, OVN, Open vSwitch, or related networking projects.
In addition, you have:
Strong experience in Linux systems administration and troubleshooting.
A solid understanding of Linux networking concepts such as routing, bridging, namespaces, iptables/nftables, bonding, MTU, and packet flow analysis.
Extensive experience investigating complex network behavior using tools such as tcpdump, ovs/ovn tooling, logs, and metrics.
Experience designing and building automation for cloud infrastructure using tools such as Ansible.
Very strong skills in Python and Bash.
Experience working with highly available production platforms and change management in mission-critical environments.
It's a bonus if you have previous experience working for a cloud provider.
What we offer
Full-time position with 6-months probationary period.
Leave Policy : 6 weeks vacation.
Remote work: Work anywhere you want from the EU, and whenever you want, as long as you're working 40 hours a week in 5 working days.
I'm interested. What's next?
We'd like to hear from you! We have a few questions we would like to ask you. You'll be able to apply for this position until 1st of June 2026. We will start reviewing and inviting applications right away, so make sure you get yours in early.
Type of Employment
Full time position.
If you live in Sweden or Germany, you would be directly employed by Cleura or our German subsidiary.
If you live in any country other than Sweden or Germany (but within EU), we will enter into a contractor agreement as applicable to the legal situation in your country.
Salary and compensation will be negotiated during the interview process.
Location
Remote within EU or you are welcome to work in any of our offices in Sweden.
Start Date
Immediate/at your earliest convenience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cleura AB
(org.nr 556630-7806)
371 57 KARLSKRONA (BLEKINGE) Jobbnummer
9890627