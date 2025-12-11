Open Application - Production Lead
At the intersection of art, technology and storytelling, we create visual worlds that captivate, inspire and move people. We are now looking for an experienced Production Leader who thrives in highly creative environments and knows how to guide artists, clients, and complex productions toward excellence. You tackle problems with calm confidence and find practical ways forward. You work well on your own, but you also enjoy being close to the team - stepping in to guide, support, and keep things moving when challenges arise.
You like joining early to shape the scope and assemble the right people for the job. You help the team focus on what matters, secure the resources they need, and keep delivery on track. For leadership, you provide a clear view of how the project is progressing and what the team needs to succeed.
You're curious, always learning, and driven to grow within animation, CGI, design and interactive tech. You easily shift between the overall vision and the details that elevate the work - and you're committed to helping create results we can be proud of.
About us
Brickland is a creative studio based in Gothenburg. We are a diverse group of designers, technologists, and artists, driven by a shared passion for CGI, motion, and VFX. We collaborate with global clients across industries to create visual experiences that captivate a large audience. Our vision is to shape tomorrow's digital landscape with immersive visual narratives.
We enjoy the process as much as the finish, and we believe that the whole event should be rewarding for everybody involved. In simple terms, we love to create together with our fellow artists and with our clients.
We have a key role to fill, as we are now on the lookout to find the right candidate. The position is located in our studio in Gothenburg. It is important that you are able to commute to the office or that you can relocate here. We offer a flexible workplace and part-time remote work is up for discussion.
Key roles and responsibilities:
Take ownership of our projects within animation, CGI and interactive projects, guiding them from early concept to final delivery while encouraging both creative and technical exploration.
Shape production approaches that are both ambitious and realistic, working closely with the team to set a solid foundation for each project.
Oversee timelines, budgets, and key deliverables, making sure the team knows the plan and that projects stay on track.
Host regular dailies, gather and clarify feedback, and keep the team aligned on goals and priorities.
Represent the studio in client interactions; running meetings, maintaining clear communication, and building long-term relationships.
Assemble and coordinate teams, bringing together the right mix of in-house talent and external specialists when needed.
Monitor the overall health of each project, communicating risks, resource needs, and progress to project- and client managers.
Promote consistent production practices, including structured kickoffs, project routines, documentation, lesson learnt, and follow-ups.
Follow up on financial aspects in collaboration with client managers and finance to ensure clarity and control.
Lead and be part of a supportive and open studio culture where collaboration, learning and craft are central to how we work.
Open for discussion on benefits and form of employment
Remote work up to 2 days per week
Flexible Working Hours
Social Events - We have a fantastic company culture, we like to go out for lunch, have some fun competitions in the office, go away on trips and there might be a beer or two on a Friday. Ersättning
