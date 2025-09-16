Online Programmer
New Starbreeze Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos New Starbreeze Studios AB i Stockholm
We're looking for an Online Programmer to join our Shared Technology team here in our Crew.
As part of our new Shared Technology team and will be crucial in shaping the future of our multiplayer experiences. You will work closely with other teams across the studio to contribute to the development of reliable and efficient online systems that power our multiplayer games.
So, if you're passionate about building online services that connect players and communities, then we want to hear from you!
Please note that this role is based onsite at our office in Stockholm 5 days per week.
What you'll be doing:
Build our online systems: You'll help design, build, and maintain the online systems and back-end services that power our multiplayer games.
Balance constraints: You'll ensure a smooth player experience by balancing performance, reliability and technical constraints.
Collaborate: You'll work alongside our Design and Gameplay teams to define and implement server-side systems, matchmaking, and data tracking solutions.
Deployment systems: You'll contribute to the setup of systems that let us roll out updates and new features with minimal player disruption.
Implement features: You'll help implement secure and scalable features like leaderboards, player analytics, and other online services.
For when things go wrong: You'll help ensure our multiplayer systems are robust, including error handling and fault tolerance.
Diagnosing and solving issues: You'll help in diagnosing and solving network-related issues across development and live environments.
Work with middleware: You'll work with open-source or third-party middleware to help us work smarter and make better games.
Our tech:
We thought you'd like to know what tech we're using, but please note that these aren't requirements:
GIT and Perforce
Pragma (Kotlin)
Unreal Engine 5 (C++)
Visual Studio and JetBrains Rider (but you're welcome to use other developer tools, if you'd rather!)
What we're looking for:
You have experience as an Online or Back-End Programmer either in games or another industry.
You know how to work with different teams and understand how your role helps get a project done.
You collaborate effectively with other team members to reach a common goal.
You are fluent in English and can communicate clearly and constructively, both in writing and in person.
You're proactive, always looking for new things to learn and ways to help your team succeed.
You have a passion for video games and the process of making them.
Bonus points if you have:
Experience working in a game engine, especially Unreal Engine 4 or 5.
Experience with network programming.
Interview Process:
30-minute Google Meet call with a member of our Talent Acquisition team.
1-hour interview with a Senior Online Programmer and Senior Tools Programmer.
1-hour interview with our CTO.
Perks of the Job
We know that great work comes from happy people, so we've levelled up our benefits package:
Flexible hours: Our core hours of 09:30 AM to 15:30 PM CET helps you to structure your day that is best and most productive for your lifestyle and for your team.
Time off: You'll get 30 vacation days, plus an extra 5 days to use as you please, and even a paid moving day. That's all on top of public holidays!
Pension: We offer a generous occupational pension plan through Nordnet.
Insurances: We've got you covered with comprehensive private healthcare, life, and accident insurance.
Wellness allowance: We offer a 5000 SEK annual wellness allowance to put towards whatever helps you feel your best; whether that's a gym membership, yoga classes, swimming lessons, or whatever else you do for you!
Bike to work: Enjoy tax-free bike leasing through Lease a Bike.
SL card: 12 month travelcard can be bought through us, and paid monthly through salary.
Relax and recharge: We offer free monthly in-office massage sessions to help you unwind and recharge.
Fun and games: We're a team that loves to hang out; whether that's Monday breakfasts, frequent fika, or our weekly Dungeons & Dragons club.
A great new office: Our new digs are right in the heart of Stockholm, surrounded by great restaurants, gyms, and awesome spots for Friday after-work drinks.
About Starbreeze
At Starbreeze, we believe games are more than just entertainment, they're a way to bring people together. From the pulse-pounding, cooperative heists of PAYDAY to our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure, we create experiences that thrive on teamwork, strategy, and the thrill of emergent gameplay. Our mission is to build vibrant games that offer infinite replayability, allowing players to forge their own stories and adventures together.
Every Starbreeze employee helps shape this vision. Whether you're crafting intricate game worlds or developing the systems that bring players together, your creativity and passion will drive the future of cooperative gaming. Join us in our journey to create innovative, immersive experiences that unite players and redefine what gaming can achieve.
Starbreeze values diversity and inclusion, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. If there are preparations or accommodations that we can make to help ensure that you have a comfortable and positive interview experience, please let us know.
Ready to Join the Crew?
If this all sounds good to you, then we can't wait to hear from you! Send us your CV and a cover letter in English. We review applications continuously, so the sooner you apply, the better. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare New Starbreeze Studios AB
(org.nr 559194-8897), http://www.starbreeze.com
Birger Jarlsgatan 61 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9511488