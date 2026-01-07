One doctoral studentship in Public Administration
2026-01-07
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research and collaboration with the surrounding community for sustainable societal development. Education and research are conducted in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also provides police and teacher education programmes with intercultural profiles. A significant amount of our research is multidisciplinary and specialises in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. At Södertörn University we combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
Research at the Department of Public Administration at Södertörn University covers a wide range of topics related to the governance and organisation of the public sector at all levels, as well as within it. This includes themes such as public sector reforms, relations between public administration and civil society, transnational public administration, the role of public servants and professions, citizen-state interactions, policy analysis, political and public sector leadership, urban governance, the "dark sides" of public administration such as corruption, mistrust, and democratic backsliding. Staff members are active researchers, involved in a wide array of networks and collaborations, nationally and internationally, as well as engaging in multidisciplinary platforms at the university.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Social Sciences at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2026
Application deadline: 11 February 2026 at 23:59
Further information
Therese Reitan, Professor of Public Administration, School of Social Sciences, therese.reitan@sh.se
Liudmila Voronova, Director of Studies, School of Social Sciences, liudmila.voronova@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
