One doctoral studentship in Journalism
2026-01-07
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research and collaboration with the surrounding community for sustainable societal development. Education and research are conducted in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also provides police and teacher education programmes with intercultural profiles. A significant amount of our research is multidisciplinary and specialises in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. At Södertörn University we combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
Journalism research at Södertörn University is interdisciplinary, with a profile in eastern European studies and the social sciences. It revolves around two broad focus areas: a) digital media development related to journalistic professional roles, editorial processes, mediated content and forms of expression, and audience engagement on digital platforms; and b) journalism and society, where the focus is the role of news media, journalistic cultures and practices in relation to political actors, democracy and public spheres from local to global perspectives.
Emerging and ongoing research interests include subjects such as crises and conflicts, visual and literary journalism, journalism's changing epistemologies, AI and verification regimes, exile journalism, local journalism and community engagement, as well as climate journalism and sustainable development. Our staff and doctoral students are involved in multiple national and international research networks, as well as close multidisciplinary cooperation with both Media and Communication Studies and Media Technology at Södertörn University.
For complete information regarding the position, please visit the following link:https://www.sh.se/english/sodertorn-university/meet-sodertorn-university/this-is-sodertorn-university/vacant-positions?rmpage=job&rmjob=9375&rmlang=UK
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Social Sciences at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2026
Application deadline: 11 February 2026 at 23:59
Further information
Kristina Riegert, Professor of Journalism, Department of Journalism, School of Social Sciences, kristina.riegert@sh.se
Liudmila Voronova, Director of Studies, School of Social Sciences, liudmila.voronova@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
