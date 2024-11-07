Onboarding automation engineer
2024-11-07
At Plock, we believe in the power of automation. Our goal is to reduce repetitive manual tasks, allowing teams to focus on innovation and growth. We're looking for a Customer Onboarding/Support Engineer who will be integral to ensuring our customers have a smooth onboarding experience while working towards making their (and your) need for support minimal. The ideal candidate is someone who loves to solve problems through automation, reducing the need for intervention over time.
Your Mission
Replace repetitive tasks with AI and automation and create a world class customer experience
Evolve into a Product Engineer as you reduce the need for manual support
Your Responsibilities
As the first line of support, you will help our customers transition from signed to live with minimal friction. But your role is more than just answering questions - it's about finding ways to prevent those questions from being asked at all.
1st Line Support - Handle customer queries like "How do I change the currency on a price plan?" or "How do I configure my subscription to do X?"
World Class Documentation - Ensure our customer documentation is always accurate and up to date to preempt support queries. How can modern tooling make it easier to access the documentation for our customers?
Collect and Analyze Feedback - Gather feature requests and feedback from customers to continuously improve the product.
Assist in Customer Onboarding - Help customers get set up, synced, and ready to go live with minimal effort.
Improve Onboarding Process - Look for ways to improve and automate the onboarding process
Next Steps
As you grow into the role, you'll take on more technical tasks that will prepare you for a potential transition into product development.
Support Engineering - Provide technical support during sales meetings and help set up proof-of-concept/demo environments.
2nd & 3rd Line Support - Dive deeper into technical troubleshooting, from database changes to bug fixes and feature requests.
Customer Data Imports & Onboarding - Help customers integrate their data and assist with technical onboarding challenges.
Product Development - If automation is done well, you'll find yourself with time to transition into a Product Engineer role, directly contributing to the development of new features and products.
The Ideal Candidate
Passion for automation and process optimization.
Experience with customer support, particularly in SaaS.
Basic understanding of databases and SQL, APIs, or technical troubleshooting is a plus.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Desire to evolve into a developer or product engineer.
Why Plock?
As a small company, we're committed to ensuring that our employees grow with us. This role is designed to be automated, so if you're successful, you'll find yourself taking on new, more technical challenges, working your way into a development role.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Metered AB
(org.nr 559211-8912), https://plock.io
Sidenvävargatan (visa karta
)
753 19 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Plock Kontakt
Nicklas Nordenmark nicklas.nordenmark@plock.io
8999391