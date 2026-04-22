Office Support Assistant (Part-Time, Fixed-Term)
Eliq AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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Hi there!
We are looking for a reliable and proactive Office Support Assistant to join us on a part-time, fixed-term basis. This role is ideal for a student or someone seeking a flexible position alongside other commitments.
The role typically involves 10-12 hours per week, with a suggested schedule of Monday and Friday mornings, though some flexibility is possible. There may also be opportunities to take on additional hours for ad hoc projects.
Location: Gothenburg office
Key Responsibilities
Maintain a tidy, organised, and welcoming office environment
Carry out light practical tasks (e.g. hanging pictures, minor fixes)
Manage office supplies and kitchen stock, including purchasing when needed
Coordinate with external partners, such as cleaning services and the landlord
Provide general support to ensure smooth day-to-day office operations
Provide support within the People and Culture team on People Operations tasks
Who You Are
Practical and hands-on, with a proactive mindset
Organised and detail-oriented
Comfortable taking initiative and working independently
Reliable and able to manage small tasks efficiently
This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys variety in their work and wants to be part of a purpose-driven company shaping the future of energy.
We'd love to hear from you!
About Eliq:
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space , serving 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq is a VC-backed business with approximately 50+ employees. We are dedicated to improving the way energy is used by making sense of the world's energy data, enabling businesses to build digital energy products and users to avoid energy wastage. Join us in fast-tracking the planet's transition to net zero. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eliq AB
(org.nr 556763-2699), https://eliq.com/about-eliq/
Stora Badhusgatan 18-20 (visa karta
)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9870255