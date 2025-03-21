Office Manager - Temporary Position
2025-03-21
About the role
Tarsier Studios is a creative and inclusive game studio with 64 staff members, located in the heart of Malmö. As our amazing Office Manager is going on parental leave after the summer, we are looking for a skilled coordinator to cover for her while she is away.
Working as Office Manager at Tarsier, your day to day tasks will vary a lot. Negotiating deals and collaborating with suppliers, organizing smaller internal events and gatherings, ordering and receiving deliveries, and making sure our work environment is up to standard are all parts of the job.
The Office Manager role is quite independent, so while you would be a part of our operations-team and would be collaborating with internal and external stakeholders across the board, the role requires you to be self-going and proactive. In a sense, it entails managing many small projects on a day to day basis, making quick decisions on the spot, and communicating with various stakeholders regularly.
What we offer:
At Tarsier, it's important that our office is welcoming and fun so that our employees enjoy being here; because we believe that working closely with your team is the best way to make great games. That is why our Office Management and People & Culture-department work closely together to make our office a really great place to both work and hang out in. We have a large focus on ergonomic, personal work stations, we eat breakfast together on Wednesdays, and we play games together in the game room. Sometimes we even grab an after work beer together in the kitchen, or throw a Christmas party for the ages.
Our benefit package includes:
Insurances
30 days of vacation
Overtime pay
Wellness contribution to use for gym memberships, swimming, crossfit, bouldering, dance classes, massage and much more
Healthier half hour - 30 minutes of your work day to spend on getting healthier
Health Insurance - access to preventive health care such as physiotherapy, counseling etc.
We believe that you have:
For this role, we are looking for a strong communicator (in both Swedish and English), who is used to working in a dynamic workplace and can plan their work well in advance, but who is also used to handling unexpected situations and know how to reprioritize and shift focus on short notice.
Strong communication skills in both spoken and written Swedish and English
The social skill and serviceability to support our employees in the workplace and to maintain good collaboration with a broad range of suppliers
Experience planning your work to ensure things run smoothly
The ability to stay calm and constructive in unexpected situations, shifting focus and reprioritizing your tasks independently
A resourceful, independent and dynamic approach
Experience taking ownership and driving tasks that require collaboration with others
Experience following a budget
It's a bonus if you also have: Experience working as an Office Manager
Experience working with systematic work environment management
Applicants must hold a Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or valid work permit for Sweden as we are unfortunately unable to support relocation from outside the EU at the moment.
This position is full time onsite in the office in Malmö. It is a temporary position to cover for a parental leave.
The employment is planned to run full-time (40 hours per week) from June 2025 to January 2026, and 60% (24 hours per week) from February 2026 to July 2026.
Currently employing around 64 people, Tarsier Studios is a game development studio based in the vibrant city of Malmö, Sweden. We are the developers of Statik and the award winning Little Nightmares franchise. At Tarsier, it's the games that drive us. Quality above all else. Interesting ideas executed to perfection. We want people to be proud of the work they do here, and to finish each project feeling as though they've pushed their abilities to the next level. That, of course, requires hard work and talent in equal measure, and we look for both of those things when recruiting new team members.
We welcome applicants of all backgrounds and genders, and look forward to hearing from you!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tarsier Studios AB
(org.nr 556700-9278), http://www.tarsier.se Arbetsplats
Tarsier Studios Jobbnummer
9237307