Node.js Developer
2024-09-25
VIPAS isHiring: Node.js Developer | Stockholm
Join the dynamic world of IT consulting with VIPAS AB and take your career to the next level as a Node.js Developer!
About VIPAS:
At VIPAS AB, we aim to transform how businesses leverage technology. Our mission is to align cutting-edge technologies with your business objectives to create innovative, scalable, and efficient solutions. With expertise in Java, Python, and more, our team is dedicated to guiding organisations through modern tech landscapes with confidence and vision. We're your partners in embracing technological evolution.
Job Description:
As a Node.js Developer at VIPAS AB, you will be a vital part of our development team, building scalable and efficient web applications. Your role will include working closely with other developers, designers, and product managers to deliver high-quality software solutions. You'll have the opportunity to develop your skills in both backend and frontend technologies, making a significant impact in various sectors.
Responsibilities as a Node.js Developer Develop and maintain robust backend services using Node.js.
Work with SQL databases to manage data storage and retrieval efficiently.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of systems and services.
Optimize application performance and troubleshoot any issues as they arise.
Work closely with financial systems, if applicable.
Qualifications for Node.js Development Role Proficient in Node.js with a solid understanding of backend development.
Experienced with SQL databases and handling data-driven applications.
Bonus: Experience with financial systems is a huge plus!
Familiarity with any of the following is a big advantage: React
Python or Go
GraphQL
Kubernetes
Google Cloud/AWS
DevOps and GitHub workflows
Why Choose VIPAS AB?
At VIPAS AB, we offer competitive employment packages aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Join us to work in diverse industries, allowing room for flexibility and professional growth. We are committed to providing our team with an environment that encourages innovation and challenges, offering you the chance to work on exciting projects in telecom, automotive, retail, and banking sectors.
Application ProcessReady to make a difference with VIPAS AB? Interested candidates should apply by submitting their resume and a cover letter. Be a part of driving innovation with us!
Please note that we review applications continuously. Assignments may close before the deadline, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Apply Now!
Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
&contact me at +46764341371/+46 739803973Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
