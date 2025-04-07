Network Operations Engineer
Pinnacle Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pinnacle Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Meta is looking for a forward-thinking Network Operations Engineer to support delivery of field services as part of our Edge and Network Services (ENS) Operations team. Ideal candidate to possess skills in a wide range of technical domains, systems, tooling and automation, security as they relate to business continuity, optical/telecom infrastructure, hyperscale DC structured cabling and IP networking. Candidates will be working with internal business teams, external vendors, and network design/engineering, and other cross-functional teams to develop strategies for integrating new technologies and to better support existing technologies across the operational fleet. An objective for this role is to understand technical drivers for the business, organize strategies to ensure the operational supportability to meet those business needs, and to represent ENS across stakeholder groups to ensure those critical projects are achieved. The team improves operational efficiency and reliability of one of the most dynamic, fast-paced networks in the world. The right candidate will have proven experience in a fast-moving organization and enjoy digging into operational pain points in order to implement the process enhancements and automation solutions to solve them.
Responsibilities
Lead highly cross-functional infrastructure projects/programs/functions in a matrix organization covering a range of areas (data center, network, infrastructure, logistics, supply chain, compliance, legal, and software system engineering).
Identify opportunities to drive improvements to existing tools & processes and providing feedback on new policies, practices, procedures in order to scale with the rapid expansion of the Meta platform and customer base.
Represent organization and manage interaction with third party hardware, colocation, telecom carrier, and managed service partners.
Lead business risk management alignment and change management at the organizational level for edge infrastructure use cases.
Ensure relevant operational process, procedure, and policy documentation is effectively managed and the data required to support operations is complete and accurate in systems.
Participate in the global team's Tier IV+ on-call rotation with the goal of routing issues as needed and understanding how processes or tooling might be improved, skills can be developed, or automation can be implemented to prevent the need to escalate similar issues in the future.
Provide intermediate root cause and corrective action leadership to resolve any and all operational issues found across infrastructure architectures, hardware platforms, and vendor performance.
Be heavily involved in driving the team to analyze operational events in order to identify new automation opportunities and help us achieve our vision of all Tier-1 faults in the network being fully remediated by software.
When appropriate, provide hands-on management and leadership during analysis, goal definition, design, solution development, plan socialization, testing, implementation, and post implementation phases.
International and Domestic travel may be required up to 25% of the time.
Analyzing tactical situations, troubleshooting, root causing systems and tools, and problem solving via tasks or larger cross functional projects.
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, relevant technical field, or equivalent practical experience.
3+ years of work experience in operating, deploying, and/or designing network, optical, and/or physical layer infrastructure. Experience with large-scale systems is a plus.
Experience with establishing and maintaining cross-functional relationships that help teams, stakeholders, and partners define and achieve goals.
Familiarity with organizational and digital transformation initiatives at both the strategic and tactical levels.
Intermediate understanding of IP Networking/Routing & Switching (TCP/IP, IPv4/v6, BGP, ISIS, OSPF, and/or MPLS). Network certifications, such as CCNA/CCNP, JNCIA/JNCIS, RHCSA or equivalent experience are a plus.
Experience with providing technical guidance to external vendors. Experience identifying key metrics/measures that will be used to evaluate success and validate the business impact of the program is a plus.
Familiarity with physical infrastructure design: rack elevations, cable types, connector types, optic types, patch panels, power/cooling, and facility infrastructure.
Preferred Qualifications
Proven experience to shape organizational and functional design in fast-paced environments, driving effective change and improvement.
Skilled in collaborating with multiple managed service providers across global settings to support field repair operations and ensure seamless execution.
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. People who choose to build their careers by building with us at Meta help shape a future that will take us beyond what digital connection makes possible today-beyond the constraints of screens, the limits of distance, and even the rules of physics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pinnacle Sweden AB
(org.nr 556839-6591)
103 90 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9268771