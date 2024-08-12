Nagelteknolog / Nail technician

Elite Nails 06 AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2024-08-12


We are looking for a qualified nail technician to join our team in Bromma, Stockholm, Sweden. The person we are seeking must enjoy working in a beauty salong environment.
Desired Qualifications:
Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate nail and spa experience
Ability to follow protocols and directions.
Nail certificate
Working experience

Behavioral Characteristics:
Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
Excellent communications skills
Flexible and cooperative
Good organizational skills and follow-through
Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
Self-motivated and positive
Able to work well under pressure
Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth

Please, send your job application to us now. We are looking to have your letter and cv sent to our mailbox.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11
E-post: elitenailsbromma@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Elite Nails 06 AB (org.nr 559166-1060)
Bromma Blocks (visa karta)
168 67  BROMMA

Arbetsplats
Elite Nails

