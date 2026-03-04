Mr. Bronck Server- Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
MR. BRONCK SERVER
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
Mr. Bronck is an energetic New World brasserie where American soul meets Swedish precision. We are now looking for service staff who want to help create a modern, warm, and personal guest experience. We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast paced environment, eager to be part of a brand new concept in Stockholm.
Responsibilities include:
* Providing guests with a professional and personal welcome
* Actively working the dining room with a strong sense of service
* Taking responsibility for product knowledge and quality
* Contributing to a positive, down-to-earth team atmosphere
We are looking for someone who:
* Has experience in à la carte service
* Thrives in a restaurant concept with pace, energy, and high ambitions
* Loves creating guest satisfaction and working as part of a team
* Is curious about food and beverages and wants to grow professionally
What We Offer:
* Permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period, aligned with collective agreements
* The chance to be part of an exciting new restaurant concept within one of Stockholm's most notable hotel renovation projects
* Career development opportunities within the Sheraton and Marriott network
* A dynamic, inclusive, and supportive work environment
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide
Join Mr. Bronck and help create memorable experiences for every guest - where creativity, hospitality, and fun come together.
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We are in the end of a renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We have transformed all our spaces, hotel rooms, implemented new food and beverage concepts and expanded our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Restaurant Manager and Head Sommelier
Janni Dahl janni.dahl@sheratonstockholm.com 084123400 Jobbnummer
9776911