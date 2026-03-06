Mobile iOS Engineer - Courier Engineering
n the Courier group, our mission is to provide a high-quality delivery experience for our Consumers, become the most-loved platform for our Courier Partners, and be the most efficient logistics engine in the industry.
To help succeed we're looking for an iOS Engineer to join our Courier Engineering team at Wolt. You will be in a key role that will develop new features and platforms to improve our Courier Partners' experience across the globe, and help us provide a rock-solid app experience for them to do their best work in all situations.
What you'll be doing
As an iOS Engineer in the Courier group, your role is to implement and contribute to the development of our beautifully designed courier app and operational tooling systems. You will be at the forefront of Wolt's Courier Partner experience, building features that impact millions of users by enabling new features and creating new interactions in our application, and helping to make the internal functionality so that the local support teams can run them effectively and independently day-to-day.
You'll work closely with our designers, analysts, product leads, and fellow engineers as we balance our efforts to support new business verticals, modes of operation, and product features while maintaining engineering excellence. You will be expected to get involved and take ownership of features as well as being involved in ensuring timely development and releases that will be distributed across the globe. This is a unique opportunity to work on new products that will significantly impact how Courier Partners operate with Wolt.
We embrace a hybrid work model. Join us in our beautiful office to connect and collaborate with your teammates, or work from home whenever you choose.
Day-to-day in this role you'll:
Understand the intention of what we are building and why
Constantly learn new things and upskill
Your role will require an ability to handle ambiguity and rapid changes while maintaining a focus on quality and high performance.
Bring new ideas to the table to discuss with the team
You'll be surrounded by experienced developers who will challenge you, mentor you, and give you the tools to accelerate your growth.
Get out and deliver with our WeDeliver program - get to know what it's actually like delivering in our ecosystem by regularly doing deliveries with the team
Our humble expectations*
Working with other engineers in architecting and building key components of modern iOS applications, leveraging both existing technology assets and new tools such as Observables for data binding, unit testing, familiarity with MVVM and other design patterns and understanding of UI frameworks such as UIKit and SwiftUI.
Influence architecture decisions and help steer overall product direction.
Collaborate closely with product, design, and backend teams to shape features and user experiences.
Implement high-quality, scalable code while maintaining performance and security standards.
Rapidly iterate and adapt to evolving requirements and ambiguous contexts.
Continuously refine the app's user experience to support and enhance customers' experience.
GitHub, CI/CD, and test automation skills (unit, integration, e2e)
Be able to understand and execute project plans on schedule
History or interest in working on basic React-based web applications
Being familiar with Android applications is a plus
We value developers who can own projects, embrace modern front-end technologies, write testable, maintainable code, and collaborate across teams. You should be comfortable with both greenfield and legacy projects, understand the product lifecycle, and balance scalability with customer value.
What we offer
This will be a high impact team developing products for our global fleet of Courier Partners. The products have a very large user base spanning 31 countries and every decision that we make affects every delivery we make. We make almost all decisions as a team and encourage all ideas and suggestions. The best part of the role is that you can see your products in action on the Wolt Courier Partner app which could be used by our Courier Partners on a daily basis.
Next steps*
We review applications on a rolling basis and encourage you to apply as soon as you feel excited about this opportunity. If you need any adjustments in our hiring process (for example, related to accessibility, caregiving, or personal circumstances), let us know - we'll be happy to support. Så ansöker du
