ML/AI Engineer
2024-08-08
At Hemnet, we're on a mission to revolutionize the property portal industry with the power of AI and ML. As a Senior ML/AI Engineer, you will play a central role in our new AI R&D team, leading the charge in discovering and implementing innovative AI and ML solutions that add great value to our users and customers.
Your mission will be to spearhead our AI and ML innovation, and drive our continued experiments with ML models to explore opportunities. You will leverage your knowledge in Python and BigQuery (or other Data Warehouses), where you have gained a good grasp of statistics, and statistical models. You have a broad experience from developing and using different families of ML frameworks and models, and likely have experience from experimenting and building products using LLMs, public or locally hosted.
You will have the opportunity to work with our extensive datasets, comprising millions of property listings, continuously enriched by the user interactions from our 1.3 million daily visits. This vast and continuously growing data source will be your playground for driving AI and ML experiments, providing a unique and dynamic environment where you can thrive. Your ability to adeptly navigate the setting of a mid-sized tech company and manage PR-based workflows and large-scale systems will be crucial to your success.
In this role, you will not only investigate and experiment with different AI technologies, but also collaborate closely with the existing Data & ML Platform team, responsible for developing our Data Platform and MLOps. Your leadership and insight will be essential in guiding our AI initiatives, shaping their direction, and ensuring their success. Your past experience from one or more roles such as Data Scientist, ML Engineer, or AI Engineer will equip you with the skills needed to excel.
We are looking for someone curious, courageous, and collaborative, with a bit of YOLO spirit. You should be passionate about leveraging ML and AI to create meaningful impacts and enhance user experiences. This role offers significant freedom to shape it according to business needs and your background, making your contribution vital to Hemnet's AI journey. Join us and be a part of a team that enjoys working together to explore and implement innovative solutions that will transform our industry.
What we offer
Our office is located in the heart of Stockholm, where we meet weekly or as needed, with the flexibility to work from home as well. Enjoy 30 days of holiday plus 4 YOLO days, paid workouts, running classes/races, and flexible working hours. We provide comprehensive benefits to ensure you feel safe and supported, including pension benefits, parental leave top-up, and health insurance. Here's our full benefit package .
Our culture of sharing includes lab weeks twice a year, Friday demos, dev brekkies, and brown bags. Hemnet is a place where you can be yourself and have fun with others. We actively encourage you to explore and share your other passions - whether it's producing music, painting, or playing with clay.
Join us in crafting digital products that make a real impact! Oh, and by the way: Can you tell if this ad was written by AI or a person?
