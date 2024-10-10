Migration Architect To Pdsvision
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This role is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by PDSVision
About the company:
PDSVISION is a leading trusted advisor within the product development sectors. They achieve this by combining best-in-class software solutions, technical support and professional services with divisions located across the globe. Their values are Sustainability, Professionalism and Passion.
Their solutions are mainly based around the PTC and ANSYS portfolio of products and services including PTC Creo, PTC Windchill, Thingworx and ANSYS CAE. They also develop their own extensive range of add-on software under the brand myPDS and involve third party vendors where there is a customer need.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Migration Architect, you will be responsible for analyzing the customer's current data structures and creating tailored migration strategies to transition data to new systems, such as Windchill. Your role involves designing and implementing efficient, secure, and scalable migration solutions that align with customer needs.
• Analyze existing data structures and define clear migration strategies for seamless transitions.
• Design and develop custom migration solutions, configuring tools and creating scripts as needed.
• Implement migration projects, ensuring high data quality and addressing issues such as consistency, redundancy, or compatibility.
• Collaborate closely with technical teams and project managers to coordinate migration efforts and track progress.
• Provide training and support to customers, including creating technical documentation and promoting best practices.
• Manage risks and troubleshoot issues during the migration process, ensuring smooth and timely transitions.
• Propose innovative solutions to overcome challenges and enhance the overall migration process.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Experience with PLM systems, especially Windchill, as well as other technical platforms that PDSVISION works with.
• Deep understanding of data architecture and migration tools, including SQL, XML, or other database solutions.
• Previous experience with data migration and integration within complex environments.
• Strong problem solving skills and ability to work on both technical and business related challenges.
• Good communication skills to interact with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
We are looking for you who are analytical, detail-oriented, and proactive. You have strong problem-solving skills to handle both technical and business challenges, and you communicate clearly with both technical teams and non-technical stakeholders. You are adaptable, capable of managing complex projects efficiently, and always keep the customer's needs at the forefront to ensure smooth transitions. You bring creativity to find innovative solutions and are dedicated to delivering high-quality results in every aspect of your work.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm, Gothenburg or remote
Salary: Upon agreement Ersättning
