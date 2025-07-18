Microsoft Quantum Ready Professor Trainer
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Högskolejobb / Solna Visa alla högskolejobb i Solna
2025-07-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
Job Title: Microsoft Quantum Ready Professor Trainer
Location: Remote / On-site (as required)
Employment Type: Contract / Part-time / Full-time (customizable)
Department: Academic & Quantum Education Outreach
About the Role
We are looking for a highly motivated and technically strong Quantum Ready Professor Trainer to
support Microsoft's academic outreach in quantum computing. As a trainer, you will play a critical
role in preparing university faculty and academic institutions to teach quantum computing
concepts, with a focus on Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit (QDK), Azure Quantum, and
related tools.
This role blends education, technical training, and academic partnership-perfect for those who
are passionate about teaching cutting-edge technologies and fostering future quantum innovators.
Key Responsibilities
Design and deliver engaging training programs and workshops for professors and lecturers
on Microsoft's quantum technologies.
Educate faculty on quantum theory, Q# programming, and using Azure Quantum for
research and classroom purposes.
Assist academic institutions in integrating Microsoft quantum tools into curricula and
research labs.
Collaborate with Microsoft Quantum team to update and localize training materials based
on feedback and new releases.
Serve as a technical advisor and liaison between Microsoft and academic institutions.
Contribute to online learning initiatives including webinars, MOOCs, and technical blogs.
Evaluate the success of training sessions and provide recommendations for improvement.
Qualifications
PhD or Master's degree in Quantum Computing, Physics, Computer Science, Electrical
Engineering, or a related field.
Strong foundational knowledge of quantum mechanics, quantum algorithms, and linear
algebra.
Experience with Q#, Python for quantum, or other quantum programming languages.
Familiarity with Microsoft Azure, especially Azure Quantum.
Prior experience in teaching, academic training, or curriculum development.
Excellent presentation, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a global environment.
Passion for education, quantum technologies, and empowering others.
Preferred Qualifications
Contributions to academic research in quantum computing or related fields.
Published educational material or involvement in open-source quantum projects.
Familiarity with quantum tools from IBM Qiskit, Google Cirq, or similar platforms (for
comparative teaching).
Why Join Us?
Be part of a pioneering global quantum education initiative
Work with Microsoft's cutting-edge quantum platform
Help shape the next generation of quantum scientists and educators
Flexible engagement options and access to Microsoft resources.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
E-post: aruna.kommula@i-raysolutions.com Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600), https://www.irayitsolutions.com/ Kontakt
Aruna Kommula aruna.kommula@i-raysolutions.com 0708629791 Jobbnummer
9432215