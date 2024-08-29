Microsoft Dynamic 365 Finance Consultant
2024-08-29
About the Role:
We are seeking an experienced Senior Finance Functional Consultant with a strong background in Microsoft Dynamics 365 to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you will lead and manage the implementation of Dynamics 365 Finance modules across full-cycle projects, ensuring seamless integration and functionality that meet our business needs. If you have a passion for finance technology and a proven track record in D365 Finance and Operations, we would love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the implementation of Dynamics 365 Finance modules in full-cycle projects.
• Provide deep functional knowledge and hands-on expertise in MS Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, including modules such as General Ledger, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Cash & Bank, Budgeting, Credit & Collections, Inventory Management, Sales & Marketing, Procurement & Sourcing, and Product Information Management.
• Write comprehensive documentation including Requirements documents, Functional Design documents, Change Requests, Training manuals, and Test scripts.
• Perform data migration routines: extract data from legacy systems, transform data, and load data to D365 using the Data Management module.
• Manage configuration tasks using the Data Management module, including copying configurations between legal entities and transferring configurations between different environments.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of finance and supply chain modules.
• Provide training and support to end-users to ensure the effective use of Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.
• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and relevant Trade & Logistics certifications.
Required Qualifications:
• Senior functional consultant with 10+ years of experience.
• Extensive experience with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, particularly with finance-related modules.
• Proven experience in full-cycle D365 implementation projects.
• Strong expertise in data migration and configuration management using the Data Management module.
• Excellent documentation skills including writing Requirements documents, Functional Design documents, and Training manuals.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment.
• Strong communication skills to provide training and support to end-users.
• Relevant Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations certifications.
How to Apply:
If you are a highly skilled Finance Functional Consultant with a passion for Dynamics 365 and a commitment to excellence, we would love to hear from you! Please apply with your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience at https://lnkd.in/dufb6Dv6.
In case of any questions, please write to shivani@vipas.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
https://lnkd.in/dufb6Dv6
E-post: shivani@vipas.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472)
Viggholmsvägen 37
127 43 SKÄRHOLMEN
8869494