Merchandise & Commercial Planning Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-06-24
Our Merchandise & Commercial Planning Team is part of Retail Concept and is on the lookout for two commercial planning leaders, people who excel with complex topics, have a solid understanding of retail and specifically, possess solid experience in how IKEA works with merchandise and commercial planning in our units and global functions.
About the Role:
As a Merchandise & Commercial Planning Leader, you'll be pivotal in shaping IKEA's future merchandise and commercial planning landscape. This role empowers you to lead intricate topics across the value chain, harmonizing creativity and efficiency to support IKEA retailers in planning and maintaining compelling commercial spaces. Your scope and responsibility will focus on enabling the optimisation of retail operations in the planning processes (everyday operations and establishment), enhancing co-worker experiences and providing strategic guidance and direction to the team through indirect leadership.
What You'll Do:
You will be an integral part of the team, supporting the Merchandise & Commercial Planning Manager on strategic and tactical level. You will be a key support to our retail units, global functions and digital product leaders. Amongst other things:
Lead the conceptual development of merchandise and commercial planning methods and tools
Identify, initiate and lead execution of conceptual development needs, holding together a variety of large development initiatives, securing follow-up and relevance (working with and through other IKEA value chain stakeholders).
Lead and work closely together with peers across IKEA to strengthen and contribute to a strong and relevant merchandise & commercial planning offer.
Lead by example and create clarity and direction within the Merchandise & Commercial Planning team, enabling topic movements, supporting resource allocation and creating/enabling transparency on deliverables.
Support the development and testing of a variety of digital products used by our co-workers including: Revit, Kinship, Merchandise Administration Application (MAA), Merchandise Planning Suite (MPS) and several others.
Innovate merchandise and commercial planning methods, crafting solutions tailored to franchisee needs.
Guide the development of retailer competencies, facilitating low-cost establishment and efficiency in maintenance/operations.
Support (and as needed, lead) portfolio planning, budget, prioritisation, financial assessments and follow-up and overall development plans for the area
Act as a spider in the web; channelling information across IKEA and interfacing with our extensive retailer network.
Who You Are:
You're a natural leader. Someone who can lead teams and complex topics across borders and time zones. You celebrate diversity and can bring a diverse team together around a common vision and goal.
You know retail at IKEA and you likely (but not necessarily, mandatory) have solid experience from one (or perhaps all) of the areas below:
Commercial functions on unit level (shopkeeper or manager in sales or Com&In)
Country Expansion teams
Common Retail Solutions
Central Planning Hub (Formerly, Common store planning)
IKEA Store Planning Team
You can lead topics with a clear vision, excelling in multicultural, fast-paced environments. Your knack for guiding projects through collaboration enables you to drive results without direct people management.
Your Skills & Savvy:
Deep understanding of the IKEA concept, vision, and retail operations.
Healthy competitive spirit with a forward-looking, strategic and creative mindset.
Expertise in customer-centric design, processes, methods, and IKEA's digital products within the merchandise and commercial planning domain.
Strong capability to lead across organisations, influencing outcomes and fostering collaboration.
Awareness of digital trends and global shifts that enrich customer experiences.
Inspired by the challenges of the unknown, committed to enhancing coworker and customer experiences
Why You'll Love Being Here:
By leading strategic topics, you'll push boundaries, inspire innovation, and redefine commercial success. Embrace this opportunity to lead impactful initiatives that elevate our co-worker and ultimately, our customer's experience. Your pivotal contributions will help transform how every physical customer meeting point connects with customers, ensuring a glorious future.
Additional Information
How to Apply:
At IKEA, your journey is more than a career - it's about being part of something bigger, crafting positive change in everyday life for the many people.
Ready to redefine IKEA's commercial planning experience? Be sure to include a motivation letter along with your CV (in English) elaborating on why you think this role is a great fit for YOU and IKEA.
For any questions regarding the recruitment process, including any specific accessibility considerations, please contact our recruiter Chris Ellis at chris.ellis@inter.ikea.com
For any questions about the role itself, please contact the hiring manager: Chad Randver-Baker at chad.baker@inter.ikea.com
These two positions are full-time, permanent position located in Malmö, Sweden.
International mobility support may be provided and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Note: as this position is based in Sweden and we do LOVE our summer vacation time ...and this job ad is being posted right before everyone goes on vacation...please allow and excuse what will likely be a longer-than-usual recruitment process.
The closing date for this role is July 7th, 2025.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: chris.ellis@inter.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9402319