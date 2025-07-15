MEP Manager
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Key requirements:
A third level qualification in a related field
5 years post qualification experience in a similar role
Key Responsibilities:
The Primary objective of the role is to provide MEPF support to Clients CM team, the GC team and the MEPF subcontractors on the client's data centre builds. This involves interfacing with the GC/Client & MEPF Contractors / Clients CM / Clients DE / Clients Security / Client & MEP Consultants / Clients Cx / Local authorities and others as needed.
Reporting to the MEP Operations Director your key responsibilities for the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
• Foster a team approach to delivering your projects with your team.
• Encourage your team to grow in their own roles and provide professional development where appropriate.
• Review of IFC design for design issues / improvements and to determine where local alternatives with better lead times could be applied
• Review incoming design change directives for impact to MEP works and establish if they can be implemented depending on site progress, and if they can be implemented determine a reasonable schedule impact
• Work with the MEPF contractors and offer technical support on MEPF systems, clarify clients' expectations and typical installation practices for client which may not necessarily be clarified on the IFC design
• Review alternative technical proposals from the MEPF contractors to determine if proposal would be acceptable to client prior to formal submission where the contractor is required / chooses to deviate from the specification / design
• Track and monitor MEPF shop drawings, RFI's and technical submittals and push same through the approval process, offer technical support to the reviewers where required.
• Attend and lead the project Lean Last Planning Session.
• Assist the Planning Department with defining and tracking equipment delivery dates for both MEPF contractors and OFCI Vendors to maintain project schedule.
• Provide the OFCI Vendors with an insight into MEPF programme in order to align the Clients works affecting the efficient MEPF progress.
• Coordinate the sequence of MEPF works on behalf of the GC
• Track, monitor and report on MEPF progress daily whilst monitoring manpower and equipment deployed across the sites
• Review of progress against resources and forecast required resources to be deployed in order to meet / recover schedule
• Offering MEPF contractors' advice on long lead equipment handling, installation, and commissioning
• Ensuring MEPF contractor provided equipment for installations and testing is secured well in advance
• Review the quality of the MEPF installation whilst it is work in progress to minimize reworks
Advise MEPF contractors of client's best practices and standards. Communicate clients' expectations to the MEPF teams
• Work with the MEPF contractors to close out comments and nonconformance reports
• Review the MEPF contractors ITP's, Inspection notices, pre-commissioning and commissioning plans and procedures with the aid of the commissioning manager
• Provide guidance to the MEPF contractors on installation and coordination at site
• Review and determine acceptable deviations from the design / shop drawings
• Coordinate with the LLE vendors for equipment delivery, installation, testing and commissioning.
• Review reported VS actual progress at site to verify contractor is on or behind schedule
• Provide MEPF contractors with guidance on commissioning and oversee MEPF L1-L3 commissioning
• Interface and support clients Cx team for L4-L5 commissioning
• Management of MEPF contractors through to handover (TOC).
• Review MEPF variations or change to scope and liaise with the commercial team for approval.
• Identify potential risks and challenges related to MEP systems and develop mitigation strategies.
• Implement and enforce quality control standards for MEP installations.
• Develop and manage the project schedule for MEP installations, coordinating with other construction activities.
• Facilitate effective communication between different project teams, subcontractors, and clients.
• Facilitate the handover of MEP systems to the building owner or operator.
• Lead by example and demonstrate a commitment to safety, quality, and professionalism.
• Clearly define roles and responsibilities for each MEP team member on the project.
• Prioritize safety and enforce strict adherence to safety protocols.
• Regularly walk the construction site to observe work progress and ensure tasks are being performed according to specifications.
• Document changes to the project plan, as well as any issues that may impact the schedule or budget.
