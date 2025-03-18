Mechanical Testing Engineer
2025-03-18
NKT, a world-leading supplier of cables for the energy sector, is investing to reach further growth in innovation and R&D. From the site in Västerås, technical experts and scientists have worked with industries worldwide in cross-disciplinary R&D projects and technical investigations, for more than one hundred years.
Technology Consulting is a collaborative workplace with an atmosphere characterized by development and learning. You will be working with colleagues who are experts in the fields of mechanics, electrical testing, chemistry and materials. Through the range of different R&D projects and consulting assignments, there will be great opportunities to build a global network of technical partners and business units.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.4 billion in 2020. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Innovate and develop mechanical testing for world class high voltage products
As the demand for advanced mechanical testing is growing, we are now looking for one Mechanical testing engineer to join the Applied Mechanics Department. The core skills in our department span different fields in applied mechanics, advanced testing, and Multiphysics simulations, including tailor-made mechanical testing design for assisting in the development of new or improved products.
The department's portfolio includes a broad spectrum of high and medium voltage products, particularly focusing on high-voltage cables, contributing to the global effort for a sustainable energy transformation. As mechanical test engineer you will have the opportunity to work in a multidisciplinary environment with a keen interest in innovation. You will provide technical support to NKT and to other industries worldwide in overcoming complex mechanical issues across different products and in all stages of the product development cycle.
We're looking for someone with a few years' experience in mechanical testing within the R&D function or equivalent experience.
We're also open to applications from recent graduates with the right skills, personality and attitude.
The location for this position is in Västerås.
Your main tasks will be to:
• Build test set-ups for mechanical investigations and mechanical test fixture.
• Perform both advanced and standard mechanical tests, including data acquisition and analysis.
• Manage and participate in different consulting and R&D projects from the first conversation with clients through to the conclusion and analysis. You will leverage your testing knowledge to support the advancement of high and medium voltage technology.
Curious about joining an innovative technology center?
NKT promotes a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Please apply at our website at latest 20th of April.
Personality test may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Giampaolo Martufi, Giampaolo.Martufi@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner, Anna.Lundell@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz zohreh.keshavarz@nkt.com
.
Welcome with your application!
Skillful, hands-on with effective communication skills
To do well in this role, a significant interest and a solid foundation in practical skills that bridge mechanical and technical areas are required. You should appreciate both solitary work and collaboration within a multi-disciplinary team. Beyond the formal requirements, you will approach problems analytically - systematically identifying our customers' needs - and creatively finding potential solutions.
Additionally, you should possess:
• A B.Sc. degree in mechanical engineering.
• Experience in a laboratory testing environment with a solid understanding of mechanical testing instruments and configurations.
• Proficiency in computer skills, particularly in using Microsoft Excel and Matlab for data analysis.
• Good knowledge in English, both verbal and written. Ersättning
