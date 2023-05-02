Mechanical Lead Engineer to Husqvarna Wheeled EU
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
Do you want you to take part in our electrification journey for transportable products with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing circular use to make our customers happy? In Husqvarna language, we call it Sustainovate! Join us and become a part of our exciting journey!
Department:
The Wheeled department has about 50 employees who work with product development, both electric and mechanics. You will be part of a team with ~10 colleagues.
Wheeled develops Ride-on products that contain hybrid solutions and full electric and petrol solutions for Professional Front mowers and Residential Ride-on products. Wheeled will develop a completely new electric platform that will take our Professional & Residential Ride-on products into the 2030 century. A fully electric products for demanding tasks, both autonomous, remote controlled and manually operated.
Job description:
As a Mechanical Lead Engineer, you'll be the leader of the projects mechanical development, coordinating with mechanical designers and other departments such as factory, purchasing, and industrial design - to deliver new development projects on time and to the highest quality standards.
You have experience from leading R&D development and/or others and who want to join our journey. You will have a key role and the opportunity to work in a hands-on department.
It is a broad role with an interesting area of responsibility were you will lead members of the mechanical design team in projects. Since we are in our electrification journey the understanding/collaboration with the electric team will be of high importance as well in order to create best output for interfaces.
Your profile:
We're looking for you who have a degree in mechanical engineering (or related field) and experience in some type of technical leadership in mechanics, which can be anything from smaller assignments/projects that you have held together from start to goal, to roles such as Technical Project Manager, Mechanical Lead Engineer or similar. You should be able to break down complex questions to concrete milestones on the way to delivery.
Knowledge/understanding within mechatronics or electronics is positive.
In your leadership you show a good social ability and appreciate to enhance relations with others.
Teamwork and close collaboration with you colleagues both within the department but also around the company is a big part of your work, therefore it is important that you enjoy this kind of set-up and thrive in working together with others to find the best solutions together!
As a person we believe you are driven, confident, determined and a good communicator.
Be able to communicate in fluent Swedish & English is a must.
