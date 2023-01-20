Mechanical Engineer to innovative 3D metrology start-up
Viospatia AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Gotland Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Gotland
2023-01-20
, Västervik
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Viospatia AB i Gotland
Mechanical Engineer to innovative 3D metrology start-up
Are you a hands-on engineer who enjoys managing projects? Are you passionate about creating and materialising ideas? Does working in an innovative start-up, where you have the possibility to shape your role based on your experience and skills, sound interesting? Then Viospatia is looking for you to join our journey as our next Mechanical Engineer!
About Viospatia
Viospatia is a 3D metrology start-up that has developed technology that enables manufacturers to perform real-time in-line 3D inspection of production lines. Viospatia was founded in 2018 with the goal of giving manufacturers the capability to inspect 100% of production. In addition to internal R&D of our core product, we have on-going collaborative R&D projects with leading automotive manufacturers and universities in the Nordic region to further develop our offerings. Real-time in-line inspection is the cutting edge of metrology in industry 4.0. Read more at www.viospatia.com
Today we are 4 people in our team located in Luleå and Visby in Sweden and we are now expanding and looking for more great people to join our journey!
What is going on right now?
A spin-off from Luleå University of Technology-based and Vinnova-funded research projects, Viospatia is preparing for the commercial launch of our core products Viopro and Vioflex. Parallel to this we have ongoing research projects with Stockholm University, Luleå Technical University, Chalmers University, Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks and Gestamp, among others. Through these R&D projects we are continuously developing our current products and developing new technologies with big industrial players. At the end of 2022, Viospatia concluded an investment round totalling SEK 13.6 million led by Volvo Cars Tech Fund and Seven District.
About the job
We are now looking for a hands-on Mechanical Engineer to join our team! Your contribution will truly be a key factor in the continued growth and success of Viospatia. In the role, you will broadly be responsible for our mechanical design. Some of the following tasks included in the position are:
working on internal prototypes and customer specific installations
designing and constructing products and components and ensure optimal utilisation for end-users, whilst systematically taking into account and controlling costs
working internally with the team, for example when integrating software into the hardware
coordinating directly with suppliers and customers
Since we are a start-up company, you have a great chance to form the role depending on your previous skills and personal talents.
Our team is divided between Luleå and Visby and we prefer you to be located on Gotland. Regular travels are also included in the position.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with experience and/or relevant education in mechanical engineering and/or industrial design. You have experience working in CAD (Solidworks), CAM is a plus. It is also a great plus if you have previous experience in project management or if you have worked in a similar role before. It is also a plus if you have experience with machining and fabrication.
Additionally, we believe that you are a strong communicator with an ability to drive yourself and the people you are collaborating with to successful result from start to finish. You are detailed-oriented and thorough, always working to ensure good quality. For the start-up journey we are looking for an optimist who loves a challenge and who isn't afraid of trying new things!
Does this sound interesting?
We work with ongoing selection, so do not hesitate to apply to the role today if you are interested. We are looking for someone to join us as soon as possible but are flexible with the starting date. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Viospatia AB
(org.nr 559152-1306) Arbetsplats
Viospatia Kontakt
Emma Bjurling emmabjurling@hotmail.com Jobbnummer
7366408