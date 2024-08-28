Mechanical Engineer
2024-08-28
Welcome to Danda - Your Partner for Strategic Consulting and Innovation
At Danda, we are committed to helping businesses navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leading consulting firm with expertise in strategy, IT, digital transformation, and business development. Our team consists of seasoned consultants who combine deep industry knowledge with an innovative approach to deliver customized solutions that drive growth and efficiency.
At Danda, we believe in the power of close collaboration. By working hand in hand with our clients, we ensure that every project not only meets their current needs but also positions them for long-term success. Whether it's optimizing processes, implementing new technologies, or developing sustainable business strategies, Danda is the partner you can rely on.
Our philosophy is simple: we deliver results that make a difference. We put our clients' goals at the center and tailor our services to address the unique challenges that each business faces. With Danda by your side, you gain a partner as dedicated to your success as you are.
Now we are searching for the next star!:
Qualifications
B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or a similar field, or equivalent experience.
At least 5 years of work experience in mechanical design in the automotive sector, working as design or development engineer within Powertrain and/or Chassi.
5 years of experience in CAD
Experience in CREO
Have knowledge of material properties, specifications, and standards.
Passion for engineering and a willingness to learn and expand skills, particularly in automotive technology and its enclosure.
Comfort working in an Agile environment, utilizing work sprints and collaborative decision-making processes.
Fluent in English, written and spoken alike
Valid working permit in Sweden
Meritorious
Experience working in the Automotive Industry
Knowledge in Teamcenter, Windchill, KOLA and KDP
Swedish language knowledge is highly meritorious!
What We Offer:
A fast-paced and dynamic work environment with a focus on technology.
Opportunities for professional growth and career development.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
The chance to be part of a team shaping the products of the future.
