We have an opportunity for the position of Mechanical Engineer with one of our client.
Location: Malmö
Requirements:
• Experience of minimum 5 years.
• Experience with Creo CAD design for consumer products.
• Good experience with plastic parts design and injection molding.
• Good experience in coordinating design work in a distributed team of CAD designers. including effort estimations.
• Experience with IPx (water/ dust protection) requirements.
• Experienced with design for manufacturing/ assembly, reliability and FMEA.
• Good knowledge in mechanical testing and validation tools and processes.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 8 months
Application Deadline: 15-05-2024
