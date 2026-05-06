Mechanical Designer/Engineer
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mechanical Designer/Engineer for a global company in Lund. Start is in June 1st, 7 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
As a mechanical designer at Tetra Pak, you will work as part of a scrum team in a broad role, taking ownership from concept creation to industrialization of the solutions and products. This includes construction in Creo according to standards and requirements, but also stakeholder management, verification and validation planning and execution, including physical testing of your solutions, verifying manuals, and securing industrialization for consistent quality in collaboration with relevant parties in chain of manufacturing, assembly and final testing.
Your daily tasks may include:
• Design, specification and calculation of the construction equipment with focus on design for cost and manufacturing
• Developing, testing and evaluating theoretical designs
• Supporting the organization by drafting the layout, specifications and budget
• Planning and Executing physical testing of your solutions
• Drive Technical Review Meetings with stakeholders
• Troubleshooting when there are problems in the field and/or during production
• Drive minor PLC (Product Life Cycle) activities
• Work with Creo
• Simulation and virtual verification
Required skills:
• Robust design DFTP, DFS, DFM
• Creo and PDMLINK
• Interest to learn GPS
• Assembly testing
Preferred skills:
• Knowledge of filling machines
• Tetra Pak experience
• Hygienic Design
Soft skills:
• Pragmatic and adaptive
• Independent and drive things forward
• Team player
• Excellent communication skills
• Interest to follow the full chain of engineering, design, construction
• Growth mindset
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in June 1st, 7 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7694290-1985798". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9896144