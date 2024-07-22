Mechanical Design Engineer - Busbars for HV Distribution parts
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the role
Do you want to work with entirely new technology at the forefront of electromobility? As a Mechanical Design Engineer - HV Distribution parts, you will work together with your team - give energy and lend a helping hand with your solid experience when needed. You will be part of a team that is developing/designing the next generation of High Voltage Junction boxes.
As Design engineer you will also:
* Drive the design of different design areas within the High voltage Junction boxes, in particular on busbars and thermal insulation materials.
* Come up with innovative design ideas that makes our hardware more cost effective and efficient.
* You will have close cooperation with colleagues within the electromobility team and with other departments within Volvo Group Trucks Technology and other business areas.
* Work cross functional with both internal and external teams, i.e production, suppliers etc.
We are looking for...
• a solution and innovation-oriented team player with the ability to make decisions based on facts and engineering judgment. You are confident - believe in your ability and influence others to do the same. You're the one who always looks for opportunities and welcomes new ways of doing things. You like problem solving and you get motivated by the fast pace that is currently in the Electromobility field.
With your innovative design ideas, we want you to send in your application today. Come and take the opportunity to work with the coolest technical challenges in an encouraging environment. Join our exciting change journey today!
Requirements:
* You have an BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics engineering, or Physics
* At least 5 years of experience in product design in automotive industry
* Technical knowledge in the Electromobility products, systems and components
* Skills in CAD Design (Creo meriting), 2D drawings, and tolerance stack analysis
* Fluent in both written and verbal English
Experience in design of high and low voltage distribution boxes.
For this role, we are searching for a person with specific experience within the areas of busbars and thermal interface materials, meriting experience with sheet metal and/or casting. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6640-42696908". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Dania Khairallah 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
8808773