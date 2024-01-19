Material Planner to Facil in Gothenburg
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a few years ' experience of material planning and looking for a new job to continue this career path? Do you want to work for an international stable company with a lot of contact with customers? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
Your main responsibilities will be to act as a liaison between customers and suppliers and be the first point of contact. Further, you will work with placing and scheduling orders with suppliers and process customer demand.
Additionally, you will:
• Maintain data integrity of the MRP parameters
• Monitor stock levels
• Manage the MRP preparation and follow up of the mail box errors
• Manage the chase list by reviewing open orders and expediting material if necessary
• Follow up market place list if required for the specific branch
• Manage changes and implementations of new parts and change over parts
• Optimize packaging
• Prepare customs documentation and follow up (if applicable)
• Reporting on packaging in customer portals (if applicable)
• Manage the customer portal (if applicable)
• Support the implementation of the operational plan and support the measuring and reporting of the status
This is a direct recruitment to Facil, based in Gothenburg. They are looking for someone they can rely on, that is looking to stay in the company for a longer time.
About you
To be successful in this role, we expect that you have a few years ' experience of material planning and enjoy the role. Further, we see that you have/are:
• A bachelor degree (or equivalent through experience)
• Analytical, customer-oriented and has good communication skills
• A flexible attitude;
• A good knowledge of English and Swedish both written and spoken
About Facil
Facil pioneered the full-service concept for fastening technologies; our services span the early concept and design phase throughout the product 's entire lifecycle, allowing us to minimize the complexity and costs across the entire fastener and C-parts value chain. We are always looking for passionate, talented people to become part of our Global Facil Family. Our dedicated team of Fasteneers are entrepreneurial, highly motivated by change and innovation, and focused on connecting with the dreams of our customers to consistently always deliver the highest value possible.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
Keywords
Material planning | Materialplanering | Material planner | Materialplanerare | Logistics | Facil | Automotive | Göteborg | Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44345". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Evelina Hjortskog Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8406254