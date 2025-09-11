Material & Engineering Manager
2025-09-11
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing the talent in each of us. We invest in your passions and encourage you to grow with them. Come and see things a little differently with us!
In Purchasing Development, we enable purchasing of sustainable and affordable home furnishing products, food & services and managing our indirect procurement by establishing and developing a global supplier network. We explore new business and market opportunities as well as innovate materials & technology and set the pre-conditions for cost-effective product development and production. We secure accessibility of affordable raw material from responsibly managed sources with a positive social and environmental impact within and beyond our own needs.
The assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a global organization with around 1300 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
Job Description
As the Material Engineering Manager, you will lead the technical and quality strategy work
and secure execution in the categories business teams. Lead and ensure the execution of a prioritized portfolio of material and innovation projects delivering to IKEA material directions and overall strategies within your area. You will inspire and empower the team and co-workers to perform to the best of their abilities and continuously develop in their assignments.
Your main assignments will be to:
Lead the development and deployment of the Material Direction which include both new material and related production processes as well as improvement of existing materials and production techniques.
Lead Engineering & Quality direction and establish goals and priorities together with Engineering Leader
Responsible for identifying and leading the development of needed business capabilities within the area of expertise to create optimal pre-conditions for co-workers and suppliers in the business to perform in their assignments and deliver to our strategies and goals.
Lead material and innovation development with a focus on revolutionary and disruptive innovation that contributes to all dimensions of democratic design while delivering step changes in affordability and sustainability/circularity.
Prioritize the projects within the Material and Innovation portfolio in alignment with the governance of the Material direction and the Range Area needs.
Responsible for leading, managing and developing the teams.
Responsible for driving the Leadership and Competence agenda within the team, to secure knowledge, competence and capability building within material area as well as sharing with relevant stakeholders within IKEA and actively lead/contribute preconditions for cross innovation area projects.
Engage in recruitment, performance management, retention, and succession planning to secure strong leadership and future capabilities in the Engineering, Quality, and Material teams.
Actively contribute as a member of the extended Purchasing Development management Team, ensuring integration of material, engineering, and quality perspectives in business decisions.
Qualifications
You come with a track record in a leadership and management position. You are a proven leader, leading people & business together. Leading by example, you consistently bring out the best in your team and those around you, embodying and promoting IKEA's core values in every environment.
We also believe that you:
Have experience from leading senior leaders and developing people from both a matrix and organizational perspective within a global organization.
Hold solid knowledge and senior experience in the field of purchasing (suppliers, materials, production flow, capacity planning and supply chain cost drivers) as well as customers,
Have a strong capability to identify and capture business opportunities and deliver excellent results.
Have experience working on a strategic level, translating long-term priorities into clearly defined business objectives.
We believe that you embrace innovation and digitalization and by that, together with your colleagues, challenge what is and develop long term material strategies and production techniques for the future.
Additional information
Note that we will interview candidates continuously throughout the recruitment process.
The Material Engineering Manager position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Since our business and people are located throughout the world, the position requires extensive travel. You will report to Deputy Purchase Development Manager
If you have any questions regarding the position, ewa.rychert@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact ottilia.herremo@inter.ikea.com
.
We are looking forward to receiving your applications in English by October 1st.
