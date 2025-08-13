Material Engineer - Metal
Do you want to play a key role in material engineering for the development of high-quality tools used by industry customers worldwide? Are you interested in supporting R&D and Operations within Atlas Copco Industrial Technique for a wide range of metallic material and heat treatment activities? We are looking for a materials engineer with specialization in metals to join our team!
Your role
As an expert in material engineering, you and your colleagues will be involved in developing world leading industrial tools - from initial idea to final product, continuously informed by customer feedback.
You will:
Support R&D with selecting metallic materials and heat treatments for various applications based on design specifications, customer requirements and industry standards.
Provide technical advice on metallic material manufacturing techniques and expertise for heat treatment and associated coatings.
Collaborate cross-functionally with multiple departments to introduce new materials to improve product performance, environmental impact and find equivalents or alternatives to existing qualities.
Provide consultation on material analysis and execute failure investigations both with in-house equipment and in collaboration with research institutes and universities.
Update and maintain existing database with relevant material information.
City: The role is placed in Nacka, Sweden. We have a hybrid workplace.
You report to Team Manager Mechanical Systems within our Mechatronics department - R&D.
You will need
You hold a master's degree in material engineering, or other relevant academic education, and have professional experience withing material engineering field. You are a team player with problem solving mindset and customer focus, who wants to learn new techniques and working methods that benefit our customers and organization. You have broad knowledge of metallic materials, heat treatments, manufacturing processes and material testing. It is advantageous if you have professional experience in failure analysis and working in a laboratory environment. You enjoy collaborating and training others. You have great communication skills and the ability to handle multiple projects.
We offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and wellbeing, and we are proud of how we help and support each other. We offer opportunities to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
