Material Designer
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Mjölby Visa alla grafiska jobb i Mjölby
2024-11-04
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB i Mjölby
, Motala
, Linköping
, Finspång
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses around across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we create opportunities for our customers logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We firmly believe in also setting ideas in motion. That is why we are now investing more than ever in research and development. Our multidisciplinary teams work conceptually and practically to develop the next generation of material handling products and solutions. By providing our Research and Development (R&D) department with the creative freedom and resources needed to explore new technologies, we aim to stay at the forefront of innovation. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we contribute to a smarter and more sustainable society - today and tomorrow. MOVE the future with us.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe is making significant investments in R&D over the next few years. We are now seeking a Material Designer to join our team. This position is based at our award-winning Design Center in Mjölby.
As a Material Designer, you will focus on next generation materials ensuring our products not only meet high sustainability goals but also enhance user experience. You'll collaborate with a team of designers, engineers, and external partners to drive innovative material solutions that reflect our commitment to quality and sustainability.
Your Responsibilities
* Assist in researching and analyzing existing and emerging sustainable materials, focusing on their environmental impact, performance, and cost-effectiveness.
* Continuously learn and stay current on advancements in sustainable materials, trends, and technologies to support innovative design.
* Collaborate on design challenges, bringing fresh, creative ideas and assisting in the development of sustainable material solutions.
* Perform assessments to understand the environmental impact of material and CMF choices, contributing insights to enhance sustainability throughout the product's development and use.
* Work with external partners, suppliers, and organizations to explore and source sustainable materials and CMF options, supporting the team in building an external network of sustainability experts.
* Work closely with engineering and manufacturing teams to seamlessly integrate sustainable materials into the product development process.
Your Profile
* Experience in sustainable material development, design or a related role with with a strong understanding of production methods for industrialized products.
* In-depth knowledge of sustainable material sources, processes and technologies, life cycle assessments, and environmental impact considerations
* Proficiency in design software and tools.
* Excellent communication, teamwork and collaboration skills with a passion for sustainability and a commitment to minimizing environmental impact.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. This position is based in our R&D Department at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, with the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, we provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus.
Our inclusive culture encourages open collaboration and continuous learning, ensuring every employee feels valued, heard, and inspired. With a focus on your career development, you'll find opportunities for advancement as we grow together, creating a workplace where you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Discover the innovation journey: https://toyota-forklifts.eu/about-toyota/innovation/
Your Application
Send your application, Portfolio, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than November 30th, 2024. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information about this position please contact Magnus Oliveira Andersson, Head of Design: magnus.o.andersson@toyota-industries.eu Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024-3748". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
(org.nr 556198-2868) Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Toyota Material Handling invoice.tmhms@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
8992142