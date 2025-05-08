Master's Students for Farmer Interview
2025-05-08
Department of Economics
Are you passionate about sustainable agriculture and eager to bridge the gap between research and real-world farming practices? We are looking for five motivated Master's students in Economics or a related field to join our groundbreaking study on fossil-free agriculture in Sweden. This is your chance to contribute to meaningful policy studies while gaining hands-on research experience.
About the project
We are conducting a survey titled "Towards Fossil-Free Agriculture in Sweden: Farm Practices and Farmer Preferences." Our goal is to understand farmers' attitudes toward adopting fossil-free practices and identify how policy can support this transition. By interviewing farmers (including in your own network), you'll help us refine the survey and ensure it reflects real-world challenges and opportunities.
About the position
You will be part of a small, dynamic team working closely with researchers to:
• Conduct interviews with farmers (flexible timing, including evenings/weekends).
• Test and improve the Swedish translation of the survey with farmer families.
• Summarise key insights from interviews to enhance survey quality.
Work Structure:
• Remote or hybrid (interviews can be done via phone/Zoom or in-person).
• 5-hour paid engagement per interview.
• Training and guidelines provided.
Your profile
We're looking for someone who:
• Is enrolled in a Master's program in Economics, Agricultural Science, Environmental Studies, or related fields.
• Has strong communication skills (fluent in Swedish and English).
• Has a strong network among farmers.
About us
At the Department of Economics we research and educate in the subjects Business Administration and Economics with a focus on agriculture and sustainability.
More information about the department: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/economics/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location
Flexible
Form of employment:
Hourly-paid position (särskild visstidsanställning)
This means that you will be offered work for shorter periods during the period specified below under the heading "scope". You can accept or decline each opportunity you are offered work. When you accept one or more job opportunities, a new employment contract is concluded for these opportunities.
Scope:
Approximately 5 hours during the period 16 May to 28 May 2025.
Start date:
16 May 2025
Application:
Please submit your application no later than 14 May 2025. In the application, please upload your CV (max 1 page), motivation letter (max a half page) and study certificate from Ladok.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.

SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion.
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Doctoral student
