Master thesis: Understanding the Effect of Grain Orientation and Precipitat
Swerim AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swerim AB i Stockholm
, Lysekil
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
We want to be more! The research institute Swerim conducts needs-based industrial research and development concerning metals and their route from raw material to finished product. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm. Our vision is a fossil-free and circular industry.
•
This exciting master thesis project offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with Uppsala University, Surahammar Bruks, and Swerim. The project aims to explore the impact of grain orientation and precipitates on the movement of magnetic domains in electrical steels. Electrical steels, also known as silicon steels or lamination steels, are specialized iron-silicon alloys designed to have excellent magnetic properties. These steels are primarily used in the cores of electromagnetic devices such as motors, generators. The magnetic properties and hence efficiency of the motors is extremely sensitive to small structural changes.
The project will be a collaboration between Uppsala University, Surahammar Bruks AB, and Swerim research institute. Magnetic domain imaging will be performed using an advanced Kerr microscope at Uppsala University, with an in-situ applied field to reveal the magnetic domain motion. Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) will be performed at Swerim to investigate the effect of grain orientation on the shape and movement of magnetic domains, and magnetics measurements at Surahammars Bruks.
Key activities and learnings include:
• Conducting a literature review to understand about the materials and effect of different parameters on their properties
• Performing sample preparation, combining EBSD and Kerr microscopy to examine the influence of grain orientation on the domains.
• Analysing and understanding synchrotron data to provide insights into nano-precipitates and potential grain segregation interactions with the domains.
Qualifications:
Patient master student in materials science or physics who is interested in laboratory work, microscopy techniques, and magnetic properties of metallic materials.
Project time
The project is intended for a master thesis (30hp). The start date is August 2025 or can be mutually decided with the project partners.
Further information
This project is intended to be performed at Swerim in Kista, Stockholm and partly in Uppsala University. Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Contacts
You are welcome to contact Shirin Nouhi, shirin.nouhi@swerim.se
or Gabriella Andersson (gabriella.andersson@physics.uu.se
) if you have any questions about the project.
Application
Apply by using the application link below. The application can be written in English or Swedish. Latest date for application is 30th of June. You will receive a confirmation that Swerim has received your application. Please note that we fill the position as soon as we find a suitable applicant, which means we can fill the position before the deadline. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swerim AB
(org.nr 556585-4725), http://swerim.se Arbetsplats
Swerim AB Jobbnummer
9329809