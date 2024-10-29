Master Thesis - Modelling radionuclide deposition
2024-10-29
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY is one of the largest suppliers in the nuclear industry and we are always looking to expand and strengthen our competence within the area. In recent times the interest in safety assessments considering the consequences following a nuclear accident i.e. a level 3 Probabilistic Safety Analysis (level 3 PSA) has been increasing. This is a chance for conducting environmental assessment and dose calculations using level 3 PSA methodology in a state-of-the-art modelling tool established within the nuclear industry.
We are currently looking for you who would be interested in doing this thesis project with us. Keep in mind that we are open to suggestions, and this should be taken as a suggestion from our end.
The thesis project is suitable for one or two students, and will be performed at our office in Solna during the spring of 2025.
Background
The work conducted would be a continuation of a previous study, done also in a form of a Master thesis. The previous study consisted of developing a level 3 PSA model in AFRY 's software "AFRY Intelligent Scenario Modelling" capable of predicting ground deposition of radionuclides and the resulting dose to humans. This previous model can be used as a starting point for the modelling and analysis work in this study.
Goal
To extend the current level 3 PSA model by allowing the simulations to be more realistic and the results easier to visualize. The extended model will in general have a more advanced approach to the effects of weather and different types of ground on the results.
Suggested method
Suggested tool for modeling is AFRY Intelligent Scenario Modelling which is easy to use, yet very powerful (see https://www.intelligentscenariomodelling.com).
This state-of-the-art tool is frequently used for, amongst other things, Environmental Impact Assessment and Dose calculations within this industry, and is well known and established as such. AFRY offers support in learning how to use this tool, as well as experienced mentorship and supervisors to the students.
Qualifications
This thesis project is suitable for you who has an interest in either modeling of environment and surroundings, the nuclear industry and/or radiation safety.
You are currently studying the Civil Engineering program in either engineering physics, chemical engineering, energy systems, or equivalent. You are in the final stages of your education and will be doing your thesis project this spring. Fluency in English is an requirement and proficiency in Swedish considered an advantage.
If you have studied courses in the nuclear power field, in data modeling and/or programming in MATLAB or equivalent, we consider it an asset.
Additional Information
Doing your thesis project with us at AFRY provides a potential opportunity for further employment. As an employee at AFRY, you will enjoy:
A forward-thinking workplace with comprehensive benefits, including wellness allowances and parental leave supplements.
Continuous learning opportunities and career development tailored to your goals.
A vibrant work culture through Club AFRY, offering activities like cultural events, sports, and book clubs.
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the market's sharpest skills. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
Last day of application is 2024-11-30. We review applications on an ongoing basis.
Welcome to submit your application!
Contact details
Hans Henriksson, Section managerhans.henriksson@afry.com
Thor Lindberg, Nuclear Safety Consultant thor.lindberg@afry.com
We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
