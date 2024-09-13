Master Thesis - Machine Learning (Imaging)
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you in the end of your studies in computer science, machine learning or some other similar field and want to make an impact with technology in cancer treatment? RaySearch now offers master thesis positions within the machine learning team starting January 2025.
"Working at RaySearch allows me to deepen my interest in different machine learning techniques while also learning about the human body and having a real impact on people's lives."
Frida S, Junior Machine Learning Engineer
We offer the following Master Thesis project:
Automatic Quality Assurance for Deep Learning Segmentation of Medical Images
Machine learning-based segmentation of medical images is now the standard approach for accurate and fast patient modeling for treatment planning in radiotherapy. To create safer, faster, and more automated workflows, it is crucial to develop robust automatic quality assurance tools. This master's thesis will investigate methods for automatically detecting segmentation errors using output-derived metrics from deep learning models. While this topic is gaining significant attention in the literature, there is still no consensus on the most effective approaches. The project will explore some of the most promising methods, evaluating their potential for practical implementation as an additional layer of security for our segmentation models.
Starting your career at RaySearch
Joining RaySearch as a Master Thesis Student, you will:
• ... get a solid introduction to our company, products and ways of working.
• ...become part of a rapidly growing, global Swedish company with head office and R&D department in Stockholm with a chance of full-time employment after graduation.
• ... join 200 well-educated and dedicated engineers who enjoy knowledge sharing, problem-solving and working in teams.
• ... work with cutting-edge technology for cancer treatment. Your daily work will contribute to improve cancer treatments for patients all over the world.
Our office
Our office is located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, with a modern and creative work environment. We offer a private gym, yoga, and social activities such as table tennis, foosball, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and every day we provide morning fika , as well as afternoon snacks. Our rooftop terrace offers a stunning view of Stockholm.
Who can apply?
Master students with a big interest in machine learning. The start of the thesis project is planned for January 2025.
You are a master student, within machine learning, computer science, mathematics, statistics or similar. You have a great interest in software development and contributing to our mission. Programming skills, relevant hobby projects and summer/part time jobs within development and/or machine learning are highly valued. In order to be able to contribute to this project, you are a self-motivated and structured person.
Qualifications:
• Knowledge in Python development
• Hands-on experience with deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and/or PyTorch
• Experience in machine learning in computer vision and technical report writing
Application
