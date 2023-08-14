Master Data Expert
2023-08-14
Are you a true doer and interested in joining an enthusiastic, multi-cultural and global company driven by the passion to continuously innovate smarter solutions and always provide the best possible customer experience? To Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and our Stationary Crushing and Screening division, we're now looking for a Master Data Expert.
We hold a leading position in the digitalization of the manufacturing industry. On our quest to create cutting-edge tech solutions that push boundaries, we need innovative, bright, and collaborative minds. Welcome to our Sandvik world - we're excited to meet you!
Your job
In this position, you're a keyperson for the ERP users in terms of support and competence and are responsible for ensuring that we have updated and correct product master data in our ERP systems - in areas such as sourcing, production, procurement and trade compliance. You create and implement the standards in terms of how, by who and when master data shall be registered in our ERP systems and regularly check the quality of existing master data and correct or suggest corrections based on the results. Furthermore, part of your responsibility is to support the Sandvik Digital Supply Chain implementation in different areas - regularly collaborating with various stakeholders within Stationary Crushing & Screening in planning, procurement, order desk, trade compliance and R&D.
The location for this position is flexible, but preferably in Svedala, Sweden with international travels included.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a few years of experience in a similar role and industry and we believe that you have a university degree in a relevant field or have gained equivalent knowledge from work experience. You're a skilled user of ERP and PLM systems, especially M3, and you have excellent skills in Excel. Knowledge of Power BI and the ability to understand supply chain digitalization is of high value for this job. As we work in a global environment, you need good knowledge in English, both verbally and in writing.
As essential as your background is, we're equally interested in your personality as well. You're analytical and systematic, with a sense of always wanting to do things the right way. You're also a true doer, working both independently and in cross-functional collaborations to produce outstanding results. With great communication skills, you create and support internal networks - setting stable relationships at all levels of the organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
We look forward to your application and ask you to send it no later than September 10, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0058240).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Lars-Olof Månsson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)40 406 329
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2022 , sales were approximately 9.6 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees.
