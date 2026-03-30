Marketing Specialist
Rullande Bilar i Stockholm AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rullande Bilar i Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As our Marketing Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies to strengthen our brand, attract new customers and retain existing ones. You will work closely with the management team to identify market opportunities and translate them into effective campaigns across digital and traditional channels.
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement marketing plans aligned with the company's business objectives
Plan, execute and evaluate marketing campaigns across digital platforms, print and outdoor media
Analyze market trends, customer data and competitor activity to inform strategic decisions
Manage the company's digital presence, including website content and social media channels
Create marketing materials and coordinate with external agencies and designers as needed
Monitor campaign performance and prepare reports with actionable insights
Identify new market segments and business opportunities within the transportation sector
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications, business administration or a related field
Demonstrated experience in digital marketing, including social media, SEO/SEM and content marketing
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and translate findings into strategy
Excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge of additional languages is considered a merit.
Experience with marketing tools and platforms such as Google Analytics, CRM systems and design software
Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects from concept to completion Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29
E-post: contact@notitialaw.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rullande Bilar i Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559164-9487) Jobbnummer
9828773