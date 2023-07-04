Marketing Project Manager
About Carla
We believe that more people should be able to drive electrically. Therefore, we have set out to build the safest, most convenient, and most transparent way to find, lease, get, and ultimately own an electric car. Carla was founded in 2020, with strong VC backing, and is now in an exciting growth phase to establish Carla as the market-leading "EV-companion" in Europe.
What drives us is constantly improving things, primarily by accelerating the transition to electric mobility, and creating exceptional customer experiences in an industry ripe for disruption.
About the role
We're looking for a creative, structured and results-oriented Marketing Project Manager, looking to launch or continue a career in marketing by learning from and working with the best in the business. Your job will be to manage a wide range of marketing projects, from social media and influencer marketing, to performance marketing and marketing automation, to events, growth hacks, and big brand campaigns. Few other jobs will give you such hands-on exposure to different functions within marketing!
To succeed in this role, you must possess the ability to use creativity and strategy to initiative and manage a wide range of projects within marketing. You will continuously motivate and communicate with internal and external stakeholders (in both English and Swedish), and make sure the team stays on track with the right projects to drive maximum impact.
Role Description
Carla's new Marketing Project Manager will be responsible for managing a wide range of projects, and overseeing the teams and company's communications calendar. Marketing functions that might be covered include PR, brand, performance marketing, SEO, social media, influencer marketing, marketing automation, and more. You will be responsible for the team staying on track and aligned, to help Carla reach its full potential.
We are looking for someone creative and passionate about marketing in all its forms, with a curiosity and drive to always learn and become better. In a traditionally opaque and gut-feel driven business, we strongly believe in the ability to use data and experimentation to learn and improve with every iteration.
Key Responsibilities include (but are not limited) to:
• Create and manage cross-functional communications calendar
• Create content (visual and text) for social media
• Manage influencer marketing campaigns, events, and PR campaigns
• Manage organic activities in social channels and stay true to Carla's brand identity and tone of voice - be the voice of Carla towards our customers
• Negotiate deals and contracts with external vendors
• Conduct simples reporting and analysis of initiatives and suggest improvements
• Create and optimize budgets for smaller campaigns
• Support marketing team in
• Manage external agency relationships (including weekly meetings, brief writing, feedbacking, etc)
• Ensure strong cooperation with key players in the team and wider organization - from Sales to Product Management
We believe that the Ideal candidate:
• Has a bachelor's degree within business, economics, marketing or communications, or equivalent work experience
• Masters visual design and communication tools to generate engaging content
• Has experience from managing marketing projects successfully from A to Z
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English
• Either you already love cars in general, and electric cars in particular, or you are excited to learn everything about them!
Personal traits
We believe that the following characteristics are necessary to succeed in this role:
• Creative
• Excellent problem-solving skills, and ability to work independently
• Digital & social media native
• Passionate about marketing and brand building
• Growth mindset
• Proactive team player
• High attention to detail, excellent time management, and organizational skills
• Ability to work under pressure in fast-paced environment and dynamic industry
Reporting structure
• Reports to CMO Marika Baltscheffsky
What is in it for you?
Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but is based on it.
Apart from that, we offer:
• Un unique opportunity to build a global marketing function from scratch
• A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
• We're a startup, which means we work smarter not harder. Life-work balance still plays an important role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
• A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience or gender
• Market competitive salary, and stock option program
We're fast, both in terms of car delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far, our journey has taken us from Sweden and soon Norway, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon, and hopefully, this is where you come in! Ersättning
