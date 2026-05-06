Marketing & Communications Manager
Blykalla AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Oskarshamn
2026-05-06
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Oskarshamn
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
What we do at Blykalla
At Blykalla, we're transforming the future of nuclear power by developing innovative Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Our mission is to create a new generation of nuclear energy systems that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. As Sweden's only developer of SMRs, we're at the forefront of a groundbreaking industry.
What you'll get to do
We're hiring a Marketing & Communications Manager to run the execution engine that turns Blykalla's story into assets, events, posts, and copy. You'll write (press releases, LinkedIn, newsletters, web copy), produce (video, photo, events), and coordinate (internal stakeholders, vendors, journalists).
You will be the project manager for external partners and agencies, overseeing productions from start to finish, and be part of shaping the company's communication and marketing strategy and brand.
We expect you to have your own take on what's prioritized, what isn't, and why, and to spot when a small comms moment can become a large one.
The Marketing function sits in the Business Team within Blykalla, and reports to the CFO. We are a diverse team that is passionate about our work. You will report to Head of Marketing, Alexandra Teorell.
What you'll get to do
Production (events, video, photo)
You'll be the project manager. Production work itself is outsourced - your job is to brief, hire, and lead.
Event execution: our annual presence in Almedalen, our annual Nuclear Industry event, study visits, partner side events, and ad-hoc activations. You own the logistics stack and quality control.
Manage external partners for video and photo: you are in charge of telling our story. Showcasing our sites, building our founders' story, producing social media assets, getting us on tv and radio. You will brief and direct external photographers, videographers, and editors - you don't shoot or edit, but you can tell a good shot from a bad one and you know when a brief isn't working.
Build and maintain our events and conference attendance process. Which events we go to, who goes, what we produce around each. Ensure that Blykalla makes a splash when needed.
You will support our Head of Marketing in developing Blykalla's brand and brand awareness through marketing strategies, campaign ideas, creative briefs.
Written communications
Draft newsletters, partnership announcements, chronicles, blog posts, web copy, FAQs and Q&As - implementing our messaging platform across surfaces.
Produce short-form text for internal alignment, campaign assets, and event materials.
Run LinkedIn and socials. Develop and execute a steady-cadence content plan, write posts, visuals.
Coordination & Operations
Be part of setting up processes and structures as the company grows. Document what works by turning one-off executions into repeatable playbooks.
Support with assets, copy, and logistics around press moments.
Keep our comms processes running: contact-owner workflows, invite management, relationship building, event trackers, build our asset library.
Who you are
You'll join a skilled, can-do team. To thrive here, you're a creative thinker who sees potential over obstacles, with the strategic instincts to understand why communication exists - not just what it says. You juggle multiple workstreams without dropping the ball, make things happen without a script, and have the editorial sharpness to extract what matters. Above all, you have excellent writing judgment and an eye for when something isn't landing. There are however a few things that we think will help for you to succeed in this role, these are:
3-5 years in communications, PR, marketing, or production - at an in-house team, agency, or a mix.
University degree in Business, Economics, Communications, Journalism, Law, or other equivalent social sciences field.
Native or fully professional Swedish and English. Most of your writing will be in English.
Demonstrable production project management. You've run events and managed external photo/video vendors. You can brief them, push back on their drafts, negotiate terms, and tell when a deliverable isn't landing.
Comfortable with the tech stack: Claude, Google Workspace, HubSpot, Confetti (or similar event tools), Figma, Canva.
Meritorious skills:
Experience in energy, climate tech, deep tech, or another heavily regulated industry.
Existing relationships with Swedish comms agencies (events, photo, video, marketing).
Graphic design.
Understanding the political / public affairs landscape in Sweden and/or the US. Familiarity with Almedalen, Näringsutskottet, municipal stakeholder engagement.
Agency background (multiple clients, shipping under pressure).
If you are not sure that you are 100% qualified but are up to the challenge, we encourage you to apply.
Location
Stockholm-based but will require traveling. Your main working language is English. The role will require occasional travel to the US and in Europe.
Physical presence and communications in Sweden includes Swedish events (Almedalen, conferences, municipality engagement), Swedish-language content, Swedish stakeholders, and occasional travel to relevant sites (Oskarshamn, Studsvik, Nyköping).
So, what do you think?
Take the chance to be at the forefront of revolutionizing nuclear power. Join our team as Marketing & Communications Manager and help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. Apply today with your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and achievements.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about power supply!
Note: We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and are an equal-opportunity employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168), https://www.blykalla.com/
Varvsgatan 13 (visa karta
)
572 57 OSKARSHAMN Jobbnummer
9895766