Marketing Manager, Allogeneic Cell Therapy
Cytiva Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala
2023-04-17
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
What you will do
Understand the customer needs across the allogeneic cell therapy workflow; partner with Product Management to define and influence roadmap investments.
Support market analyses activities to monitor the market trends, customer needs, customer segmentations, competition landscapes and CT applications.
Develop and execute a marketing plan to build awareness of Cytiva's value proposition.
Lead the development of marketing collateral.
Work with KOLs and key customers to influence the product roadmap strategies and marketing activities.
Develop and deliver sales strategy (value proposition, features/benefits, segment positioning, etc.) in partnership with Sales Enablement.
Collaborate with Marketing communications and Demand Generation team to define long and short-term marketing strategy.
Who you are
Proven experience in sales and/or marketing.
University education in molecular biology/biochemistry, biology or comparable. MSc. or Ph.D. preferred.
Strong practical and technical knowledge of cell therapies
Proven ability to plan and execute; to think strategically and translate tactics into action to drive customer preference and demand for Cell therapy solutions.
Skilled in prioritizing and a strong ability to make quick real-time decisions.
Experience from working across a matrixed and global organization.
Ability to travel internationally.
Excellent English communication skills (written / oral).
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
