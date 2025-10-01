Marketing Coordinator
Incluso AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Marketing Coordinator for an international company - location either Stockholm or Malmö. Start is ASAP, 9 months contract to begin with.
About the Role
We are seeking a creative and detail-oriented Marketing Coordinator to support our marketing team in delivering impactful campaigns and events. This role combines hands-on design, digital marketing, and event coordination, requiring both creative flair and strong organizational skills.
Key Responsibilities
Graphic Design: Create and edit marketing materials, digital assets, and presentations using Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, etc.).
Digital Marketing & HubSpot: Manage marketing automation workflows, email campaigns, and reporting within HubSpot to support lead generation and customer engagement.
Web Content Management: Update and maintain website content to ensure accurate, engaging, and SEO-friendly material.
Event Coordination: Plan and execute events (physical and virtual), including logistics, vendor coordination, invitations, and follow-up activities.
Content Development: Support the creation and distribution of marketing content across multiple channels (web, social media, email, and print).
Analytics & Reporting: Track campaign performance and event outcomes, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
Qualifications & Skills
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Design, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).
Hands-on experience with HubSpot or similar marketing automation tools is a plus.
Strong skills in website content management (CMS experience preferred).
Excellent organizational skills and ability to coordinate multiple projects simultaneously.
Creative mindset with an eye for design and detail.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Experience in event planning and execution is an advantage.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Soft Skills & Personal Attributes
Stakeholder management: able to build trust, align expectations, and deliver value across multiple teams.
Strong communicator: clear, engaging, and confident in both written and spoken communication.
Collaborative mindset: works effectively across departments, while also being able to set clear demands and expectations on the organization to achieve results.
Solution-oriented with a proactive and flexible approach to challenges.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm or Malmö through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 75% onsite in either Stockholm or Malmö.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9536274