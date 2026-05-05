Market Launch Operator

Ecareer AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-05


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Market Launch Operator
Global Go-to-Market Execution | Research, First Customers & Access to Local Partners
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & Sister Companies Role Type: Hands-on Operator / Builder (Execution-Focused, Not a Status Title) Talent Market: Global Candidates Welcome | US-Style Performance Expectations
Why This Role Exists
We are hiring a market launch operator to drive entry into new markets without waiting for perfect information. This role turns research into action - initial conversations, partnerships, pilot programs, and early revenue signals.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent and staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We build practical, revenue-driven businesses. Our focus is turning unclear, slow, manual, or broken areas into functioning, scalable systems.
This is a global role open to candidates worldwide. The environment is execution-driven, with an emphasis on:

Speed

Ownership

Measurable output

Direct feedback

Accountability

Final employing entity, scope, and placement within the group will be determined after the interview process.
Your Mission
Drive international expansion by delivering:

Market briefs

Target lists

Launch plans

Local partner mapping

Initial outreach

Pilot structures

Measurable progress toward market entry

Key Responsibilities
You will take ownership of:

Researching priority markets, competitors, customer segments, regulations, pricing, and partner options

Creating actionable launch briefs (what to sell, to whom, why now, and how to begin)

Building target lists (customers, institutions, partners, associations, local experts)

Running or supporting initial outreach and discovery conversations

Coordinating pilots, localized offers, and early market feedback

Turning market entry into visible, trackable milestones

First 90 Days

Deliver market briefs for 1-2 priority geographies

Build target lists and an outreach strategy for initial tests

Secure first partner or customer conversations

Establish a market launch scoreboard (progress, blockers, next steps)

KPI Framework

Market briefs completed

Target lists built

First meetings secured

Pilot opportunities created

Launch milestone progress

Revenue signal generated

Who We Are Looking For

Strong international mindset with the ability to conduct research and execute commercially

Comfort working in uncertainty and across cultures

Ability to move quickly from data to action

Clear, structured writing and practical go-to-market thinking

Focus on execution over theoretical strategy

This Role Is Not For You If

You need a fully defined role before taking action

You prioritize meetings, opinions, or processes over execution

You wait for instructions instead of driving next steps

You avoid accountability for measurable outputs

You prefer status over operational responsibility

Selection Process
We hire based on demonstrated execution, not resumes alone. The process may include:

An introductory conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history

A role-specific work sample or case assignment

A practical assessment based on real business needs

Reference checks with former collaborators under pressure

A final discussion covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise summary of what you have:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership. We are looking for operators who move work forward.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility. Solve problems. Ship work. Drive results beyond standard expectations.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7680213-1981205".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9891586

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