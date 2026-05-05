Market Launch Operator
Ecareer AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-05
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecareer AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Uddevalla
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Market Launch Operator
Global Go-to-Market Execution | Research, First Customers & Access to Local Partners
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & Sister Companies Role Type: Hands-on Operator / Builder (Execution-Focused, Not a Status Title) Talent Market: Global Candidates Welcome | US-Style Performance Expectations
Why This Role Exists
We are hiring a market launch operator to drive entry into new markets without waiting for perfect information. This role turns research into action - initial conversations, partnerships, pilot programs, and early revenue signals.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent and staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We build practical, revenue-driven businesses. Our focus is turning unclear, slow, manual, or broken areas into functioning, scalable systems.
This is a global role open to candidates worldwide. The environment is execution-driven, with an emphasis on:
Speed
Ownership
Measurable output
Direct feedback
Accountability
Final employing entity, scope, and placement within the group will be determined after the interview process.
Your Mission
Drive international expansion by delivering:
Market briefs
Target lists
Launch plans
Local partner mapping
Initial outreach
Pilot structures
Measurable progress toward market entry
Key Responsibilities
You will take ownership of:
Researching priority markets, competitors, customer segments, regulations, pricing, and partner options
Creating actionable launch briefs (what to sell, to whom, why now, and how to begin)
Building target lists (customers, institutions, partners, associations, local experts)
Running or supporting initial outreach and discovery conversations
Coordinating pilots, localized offers, and early market feedback
Turning market entry into visible, trackable milestones
First 90 Days
Deliver market briefs for 1-2 priority geographies
Build target lists and an outreach strategy for initial tests
Secure first partner or customer conversations
Establish a market launch scoreboard (progress, blockers, next steps)
KPI Framework
Market briefs completed
Target lists built
First meetings secured
Pilot opportunities created
Launch milestone progress
Revenue signal generated
Who We Are Looking For
Strong international mindset with the ability to conduct research and execute commercially
Comfort working in uncertainty and across cultures
Ability to move quickly from data to action
Clear, structured writing and practical go-to-market thinking
Focus on execution over theoretical strategy
This Role Is Not For You If
You need a fully defined role before taking action
You prioritize meetings, opinions, or processes over execution
You wait for instructions instead of driving next steps
You avoid accountability for measurable outputs
You prefer status over operational responsibility
Selection Process
We hire based on demonstrated execution, not resumes alone. The process may include:
An introductory conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history
A role-specific work sample or case assignment
A practical assessment based on real business needs
Reference checks with former collaborators under pressure
A final discussion covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise summary of what you have:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership. We are looking for operators who move work forward.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility. Solve problems. Ship work. Drive results beyond standard expectations.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7680213-1981205". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9891586