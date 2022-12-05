Manager New Product Introduction
Do you thrive in a fast paced, high growth environment with strong development opportunities? Are you an advocate for introducing new products with a clear customer focus and operational excellence first in mind? Then we have the perfect position for you!
We are accelerating execution of our new product development portfolio and are now looking for a New Product Introduction Manager. In this role you'll be leading a team of manufacturing engineers and project purchasers with the responsibility of managing effective and qualitative industrialization of our roadmap. You ensure delivery of process design in line with our sourcing, manufacturing and distribution strategic framework and operational objectives. You report directly to Director Operations & Supply chain and is part of the department leadership team.
Areas of responsibilities
• Deliver the Emerson People strategy; motivate and coach to ensure a positive work environment.
• Take active part in setting, and ownership of implementing, the strategic framework for sourcing, manufacturing and distribution strategies in new product introductions and product transfers.
• Ensure a qualitative and efficient new product introduction process and resourcing.
• Apply best in class standards and tools cross the team for design and process analysis
• Actively Monitor launch schedules and supply readiness to identify any delays or deviations and assure efficient mitigation activities.
• Manage local and global network relations relevant for the role and projects.
• Take ownership for the new product introduction process and deliverables in steering team settings and management report outs
Requirements
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. or equivalent in Engineering or other relevant degree
• End to end supply chain, manufacturing or manufacturing engineering background with a minimum of 5 experience in a leading position
• Experience in project management within new product introductions
• Knowledge and experience in applying lean tools, process pFMEA, DFA(A) and Level of automation evaluations
• Fluent in English communication skills, both written and verbal
We believe you will succeed in this role by using your valuable experience from Product Introductions. You contribute with a positive and holistic approach to address current and future needs and challenges. You have a strategic approach and ability to collaborate and solve complex problems in cross-functional teams complemented with a strong dedication to meeting time-lines.
This position is located at our Innovation Centre in Gothenburg, Mölnlycke.
If you have any questions or want to know more about us, please contact Mats Rosander, Director Operations and Supply chain, mats.rosander@emerson.com
.
Welcome with your application no later than 2022-12-31, but please note we follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy when we find the right candidate.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career site.
WHY EMERSON
Our Commitment to Our People
Across the globe, we are united by a singular Purpose: We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable.
We invest in our employees to ensure they have the marketplace knowledge, skills, and competencies to bring this Purpose to life while competing and leading in a global economy.
Our training programs focus on end-to-end development, from onboarding through senior leadership.
Our success is measured by the positive impact we make on people, our communities, and the world through our unwavering focus on environmental, social, and regulatory progress. Learn more about us!
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspires innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers.
This philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Emerson.
About emerson
Emerson is a leading global technology, software and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs.
Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.
Every day, our global workforce fulfills our unified Purpose and lives out the Values we hold close as an organization: Integrity, Safety & Quality, Support Our People, Customer Focus, Continuous Improvement, Collaboration, and Innovation.
Our Causes - Planet, Humanity, Champion, Inclusion and Future - shape, define and fuel Emerson's culture while inspiring our innovative spirit and driving our focus.
