Manager Material Specialists Lab Husqvarna Group
2025-06-23
We are looking for a leader to head the Material Specialists Lab-a department within Shared R&D-with a strong focus on business development, team leadership, and a broad interest in materials and technology.
Shared R&D is a centralized organization of around 100 employees across 7 departments, bringing together expertise in areas such as acoustics, vibrations, simulation, materials technology, prototyping, and test systems. The Material Specialists Lab supports all Husqvarna product categories with advanced material analyses, testing, and investigations. The material specialists play a vital role in our global Material Management process ensuring data quality and knowledge.
As manager, you will play a key role in developing the operations and team, and in leading change initiatives that make an impact across the company. You will also be part of the Shared R&D management team, contributing to the broader leadership of the function.
About the role:
As part of this role, you will be responsible for driving the department's strategy and goals within product, technology, and business development.
Key responsibilities include:
Collaborating with the Shared R&D leadership team to define the vision and objectives for the department.
Developing strategies to achieve these goals and leading their implementation.
Building and maintaining strong relationships within Husqvarna and with external suppliers.
Taking leadership in major internal and external research and development projects, as well as investment initiatives, to ensure robust project initiation and resource planning.
Managing day-to-day operations, including personnel and budget responsibilities.
About you:
You are a proactive and motivating leader who builds trust and collaborates effectively. With a strategic mindset and strong customer focus, you drive change and deliver results with structure and persistence. You are self-aware and continuously develop through feedback and reflection.
At least 5-7 years of leadership experience managing engineers with specialist expertise
8-10 years of professional experience in technology-intensive environments
A university degree in materials engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, or a related field
Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
You also bring a background or genuine interest in the following:
A clear, confident, and grounded leadership style, with knowledge of team and organizational development
A structured approach, with the ability to balance agile and traditional development methodologies while maintaining a solution-oriented mindset
A solid understanding of laboratory and development operations
Strong communication skills and the ability to build effective networks across the organization
Location
This position will be placed in our of our main sites in Huskvarna.
But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members, but as laboratory function the majority of the time is spent onsite. We meet in the office at least 4 days a week (80%).
Your Application:
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Per Orestig at per.orestig@husqvarnagroup.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact, Talent Acquisition Partner Gorjana Dubovina at gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
At Husqvarna Group, we believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Learn more about our culture here: Our Culture | Husqvarna Group
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
