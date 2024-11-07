Manager Material Development - Anode
2024-11-07
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Managing Anode active material development part to end up with successful results.
Wide experiences and know how to lead the technologies/materials.
Responsibility for the materials from the development stage to the mass production including Quality control plan.
Leading and cooperating with the other departments and suppliers to implement new material into the projects.
Active material evaluation in its physicochemical aspects including BET, DSC, various densities and orientation index (XRD) in collaboration with QC lab.
Basic Slurry mixing and evaluation: acquiring basic mixing information for successful anode coating.
Basic electrode fabrication and evaluation such as electrolyte soaking, springback and adhesion test.
Basic cell fabrication and evaluation: especially coincell fabrication and evaluation will be essential, even though part of the work could be outsourced as needed. Still it should to be followed up and summarized by anode engineers.
Electro chemical tests including swelling, EIS, Li plating, rate capability, cyclability, high temperature and low temperature characteristics: even though some part of the evaluation can be outsourced, data organization and analysis will be very important part since it will give a clue to selection of material and also direction of improvement.
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment (start-up).
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Passionate & purpose driven.
Responsibility for anode active material development and optimization based on the wide range of know-how and experience.
Developing new technologies to improve the properties of anode active materials.
Cooperation well with suppliers to develop the best sample and catch up new technology.
Understanding well about mass production process.
Responsibility for Anode active material development and optimization based on the wide range of know-how and experience.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
